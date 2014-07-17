2014 college football team rankings: 97-104

Coach: Kyle Flood

2013 record: 6-7

Top players to watch: WR Leonte Carroo (6-1, 200, junior); DT Darius Hamilton (6-4, 260, junior); RB Paul James (6-0, 210, junior); G Kaleb Johnson (6-4, 30-5, senior); TE Tyler Kroft (6-6, 240, junior); LB Steve Longa (6-1, 220, sophomore); OT Keith Lumpkin (6-8, 315, junior); G Chris Muller (6-6, 300, sophomore)

The outlook: From a financial standpoint, Rutgers' move into the Big Ten is an absolute no-brainer. The flip side: The Scarlet Knights seem likely to get pummeled in football (and men's basketball) for a while. Flood is entering his third season, but is on the hot seat. He hopes hiring Ralph Friedgen as offensive coordinator can stave off the wolves; Friedgen is good, but is he that good? Senior QB Gary Nova is as inconsistent as they come, but there are some offensive pieces -- notably Carroo, who has good speed, and James -- that lend some hope. The line underachieved last season, and that obviously must change, especially with the improved competition Rutgers will be seeing this fall. Johnson will be a four-year starter; he spent the first two seasons at right tackle before moving inside last season. He can be a devastating run blocker. Lumpkin fits the "prototype left tackle" mold, and Muller is a big, physical guy. All three, though, must play with more consistency. Hamilton is a former mega-recruit who has played well but not starred; he needs to get bigger and stronger, but has a high ceiling. Longa played well as a redshirt freshman last season; he is active and is especially good against the run. Still, while there is some talent, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rutgers goes winless in Big Ten play.