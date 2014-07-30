2014 college football team rankings: 9-16

Coach: Kirk Ferentz

2013 record: 8-5

Top players to watch: C Austin Blythe (6-3, 290, junior); DT Carl Davis (6-5, 315, senior); TE Jake Duzey (6-4, 245, junior); CB Desmond King (5-11, 190, sophomore); SS John Lowdermilk (6-2, 210, senior); QB Jake Rudock (6-3, 208, junior); OT Brandon Scherff (6-5, 310, senior); DT Louis Trinca-Pasat (6-3, 290, senior); G Jordan Walsh (6-4, 290, junior); RB Mark Weisman (6-0, 240, senior)

The outlook: Iowa has won double-digit games only once in the past nine seasons, but appears primed to do so this season. Along the way, the Hawkeyes could win the Big Ten West Division title. There will be nothing fancy about Iowa: Ferentz likes to win with the run and stout defense, and things look to be in place in that regard. Scherff is the centerpiece of the entire team; he is one of the best players nationally, regardless of position, and is a road-grader up front who knows how to get to the second level -- and knock down everything in his way. He is exceptionally strong and also a good pass blocker. Blythe and Walsh should be among the best at their positions in the Big Ten. Blythe played guard as a redshirt freshman in 2012 before moving to center last season, and he handled his new position with aplomb. Walsh is a grinder with solid technique who just seems to be able to get the job done. Weisman is an effective between-the-tackles runner who is a great fit for the Hawkeyes' offense; he might not have an NFL future, but he heads a deep position group for Iowa. Duzey is part of a two-tight end set, and he's the receiver of the two (senior Ray Hamilton is the better blocker). Duzey is an OK blocker, but has 35-catch potential. Rudock generally was OK as a first-time starter last season, though he threw 13 picks and made some highly questionable decisions at times. He needs to keep his picks total in single digits and increase his completion percentage from 59 to the mid-60s this fall.