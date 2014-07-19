2014 college football team rankings: 81-88

Coach: Frank Solich

2013 record: 7-6

Top players to watch: DE Tarell Basham (6-foot-4, 250 pounds, sophomore); CB Devin Bass (5-9, 180, junior); WR Chase Cochran (6-2, 190, senior); DT Antwan Crutcher (6-2, 304, senior); SS Josh Kristoff (6-0, 203, senior); G Mike Lucas (6-4, 313, junior)

The outlook: Solich has guided the Bobcats to five consecutive winning seasons; the last time that happened at Ohio was a seven-season stretch from 1958-64. Ohio should be OK defensively, but the offense is a concern. Ohio needs a new starting quarterback, and the running backs don't look particularly dangerous. Cochran, on the other hand, is dangerous: He was tied for second nationally last season with four receptions covering at least 60 yards and had seven that covered at least 40 yards. Of his eight career TD receptions, four have covered at least 68 yards and he owns a career yards-per-catch average of 18.1 yards. But he needs the ball more: He has just 59 career catches. Lucas played guard and center last season, and should be in the mix for All-MAC honors as a guard. Basham is one of the best sophomores in the MAC; he spent most of last season as a reserve but still had 7.5 sacks, and his pass-rush skills stand out. Crutcher takes up a lot of space in the middle and is stout against the run. Bass had two picks and 15 pass breakups last season, and has good speed. Kristoff throws his body around and is a big help in run support. Ohio opens with three consecutive road games; the flip side is that most of the tough conference opponents have to visit Athens. A Sept. 6 trip to Kentucky gives Ohio a shot at beating an SEC team. While there are issues with the offensive backfield, Ohio could finish second in the MAC East and go bowling for the sixth consecutive season.