2014 college football team rankings: 73-80

Coach: Jeff Brohm.

2013 record: 8-4

Top players to watch: RB Leon Allen (6-foot-0, 235 pounds, junior); OT Cameron Clemmons (6-6, 305, senior); TE Mitchell Henry (6-4, 245, senior); OT Forrest Lamp (6-4, 296, sophomore); CB Cam Thomas (6-1, 190, senior).

The outlook: Brohm was promoted to coach from offensive coordinator when Bobby Petrino left to take over again at Louisville -- where Brohm was once his quarterback. The Hilltoppers look fine offensively, but the defense returns just two starters and linebacker is a big concern. Senior QB Brandon Doughty (6-3, 210) returns as the starter, and the main man in the backfield will be Allen, who will be starting for the first time but has shown he can be an effective receiver as well as a productive runner. Clemmons, who will be a four-year starter, and Lamp -- a former all-state player in high school who is one of numerous Floridians on the team brought in by former coach Willie Taggart -- form a nice tackle tandem. Henry needs to be a bigger part of the offense this season; he can get deep on occasion. The team's star is Thomas, who is one of the most talented players in Conference USA and one of the best cornerbacks outside of the "Big Five" conferences. A New Jersey native, Thomas has excellent size and good speed, and has eight interceptions and 17 pass breakups in the past two seasons. He is willing in run support and has the skill set to be a press-man corner. Western Kentucky plays seven road games, including each of its three games in September. The schedule eases considerably in the second half of the season, and while this team will have issues defensively, Conference USA is weak enough overall that WKU should be bowl-eligible.