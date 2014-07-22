2014 college football team rankings: 57-64

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald

2013 record: 5-7

Top players to watch: LB Chi Chi Ariguzo (6-3, 235, senior); SS Ibraheim Campbell (5-11, 205, senior); LB Collin Ellis (6-2, 230, senior); FS Traveon Henry (6-1, 200, junior); WR Christian Jones (6-3, 225, senior); RB Venric Mark (5-8, 175, senior); CB Nick VanHoose (6-0, 190, junior); C Trevor Vitabile (6-3, 300, senior); H-back Dan Vitale (6-2, 225, junior)

The outlook: Last season was a disappointment, especially because of a 1-7 record in conference play. A return to health by Mark, who missed all but three games with a variety of injuries, would help. He has 1,200-yard potential and is Northwestern's best big-play threat; he is both fast and quick, and is elusive as a runner, receiver and return man. Vitale is a good blocker and can be a dangerous receiver. Vitabile heads what is expected to be an OK offensive line and should vie for first-team All-Big Ten honors. Jones' size makes him an intriguing prospect, but he needs to play with more consistency (almost a quarter of his 54 receptions came in one game, when he had 13 catches against Illinois). Ariguzo has a shot to lead the Big Ten in tackles; he has some pass-rush ability and also had four interceptions last season. Ellis will play middle linebacker for the first time this season, and that should prove a good fit for his talents. Campbell will be a four-year starter; he is a big hitter who has eight picks and 21 pass breakups in his career. Henry has good size and runs well, but needs to show better ball skills. VanHoose is another who has good size and runs well; he will be a three-year starter and had three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his first two seasons. A 3-0 start is possible, and if everything goes right, this team could win eight games. Still, there are questions about the running game -- is Mark really healthy? -- and the run defense. A six-win season is a distinct possibility.