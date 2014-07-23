2014 college football team rankings: 49-56

Coach: Tony Levine

2013 record: 8-5

Top players to watch: WR Deontay Greenberry (6-foot-3, 198 pounds, junior); CB Lee Hightower (6-2, 192, junior); LB Derrick Mathews (6-0, 214, senior); DT Joey Mbu (6-3, 312, senior); SS Adrian McDonald (5-10, 191, junior); QB John O'Korn (6-4, 220, sophomore); FS Trevon Stewart (5-9, 192, junior)

The outlook: Houston bounced back from a 5-7 mark in 2012 with a solid 2013 campaign. O'Korn was one of the best true freshman quarterbacks in the nation and the Cougars appear set at that position for at least two more years. O'Korn -- who played his high school ball at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas -- is a heady, instinctive guy with a nice arm, and has the skill set and surrounding talent to throw for 3,500 yards and 35 TDs this fall. Greenberry is the key part of that surrounding talent. He was a consensus national top-50 recruit in the 2012 signing class and unexpectedly spurned Notre Dame to sign with the Cougars. Greenberry has good size, speed and hands, and already has become adept at using his size to overpower smaller corners. Mbu has become incrementally better each season, and has the size, strength and quickness to be overpowering in the AAC. If he is not a first-team all-league performer, he will have had a disappointing senior season. Mathews is undersized, but runs well. He's extremely productive and can deliver a blow. He has 348 career tackles, the most of any current FBS player. The secondary could be good. Hightower, a transfer from Boise State, has excellent size, but must show consistency and maturity. Last season, McDonald had 99 tackles and six interceptions, while Stewart had four picks, seven pass breakups and 109 tackles. The Cougars have a solid group of skill-position players offensively, with a revamped line the only offensive question. Defensively, the corners must play better, which is why Hightower will be in the spotlight. Defensive coordinator David Gibbs favors an aggressive unit, and his guys forced 43 turnovers last season. Other than a trip to BYU, the non-conference schedule is easy, and the AAC schedule isn't all that difficult, either. The toughest league game is the first league game, on Oct. 2 against visiting Central Florida. A victory in that one stamps Houston as the team to beat in the league. But even if they lose, the Cougars could be a nine-win team.