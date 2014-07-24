2014 college football team rankings: 41-48

Coach:James Franklin

2013 record: 7-5

Top players to watch: SS Adrian Amos (6-0, 209, senior); DE Deion Barnes (6-4, 255, junior); TE Kyle Carter (6-3, 241, junior); QB Christian Hackenberg (6-4, 234, sophomore); LB Mike Hull (6-0, 232, senior); TE Jesse James (6-7, 254, junior); DT Austin Johnson (6-4, 313, sophomore); CB Jordan Lucas (6-0, 198, junior); DE C.J. Olaniyan (6-3, 252, senior); OT Donovan Smith (6-5, 335, junior); TB Zach Zwinak (6-1, 233, senior)

The outlook: Bill O'Brien did yeoman's work in two seasons with the Nittany Lions, then left to coach the Houston Texans. Enter Franklin, a Pennsylvania native who did even better work in his three seasons at Vanderbilt. Franklin takes over a team that has some definite star power but also some concerns. Quarterback is not a concern: Hackenberg is a burgeoning star -- maybe even a burgeoning superstar. He threw for 2,955 yards and 20 TDs last season, but could suffer a bit this season because there are no proven wide receivers on the roster. Still, a 3,500-yard, 25-TD season is a legit goal. There isn't necessarily an elite running back, but there is some talent at the position. Zwinak plays tailback for the Nittany Lions, but has NFL potential as a fullback. Smith is the only returning starter on the offensive line and has a high ceiling; he is heading into his third season as a starter. Tight end is a deep position. James is a huge target who still is developing as a receiver, while Carter was good as a freshman in 2012 but mediocre last season. The same could be said for Barnes, who didn't make the expected improvement last season; he has the physical tools to be a dangerous pass rusher. Olaniyan also has some pass-rush skills, and he played consistently last fall, unlike Barnes. Johnson is a star on the rise; he's big and physical, but also quick enough to be disruptive. Hull is a grinder who is good against the run; he won't wow you with his athleticism, but he generally gets to where he needs to be. Lucas has a nice size/speed mix; he had three picks and 13 pass breakups last season and also is more than willing in run support. He has a chance to be a first-team All-Big Ten performer. Amos is a converted corner with OK size and good toughness. The opener against Central Florida in Dublin, Ireland, will be difficult, but that is the only tough non-conference game. Indeed, the schedule as a whole isn't all that daunting. Yes, there are games against Michigan State and Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions avoid the three best teams in the Big Ten West -- Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. It's not a stretch to think this team could win 10 games if everything breaks right. Heck, even if things go poorly (i.e., no true No. 1 receiver emerges and the offensive line never comes together), the Nittany Lions still should win seven.