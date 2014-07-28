2014 college football team rankings: 25-32

Coach: Bobby Petrino.

2013 record: 12-1

Top players to watch: RB Dominique Brown (6-2, 233, senior); OT Jamon Brown (6-6, 346, senior); LB Keith Brown (6-1, 236, sophomore); TE Gerald Christian (6-3, 244, senior); RB Michael Dyer (5-9, 213, senior); CB Charles Gaines (5-11, 190, junior); QB Will Gardner (6-5, 226, sophomore); LB Lorenzo Mauldin (6-4, 244, senior); G John Miller (6-2, 325, senior); WR DeVante Parker (6-3, 208, senior); C Jake Smith (6-4, 307, senior).

The outlook: The prodigal son returns. Petrino first made a name for himself a decade ago as Louisville's coach, and now he's back -- older and, hopefully for his sake, wiser. He takes over a team moving from the AAC into the much tougher ACC. But it's a team with a lot of key upperclassmen, and it's also a program on more solid footing now than when he left in 2006. While star QB Teddy Bridgewater now is in the NFL, Gardner looks to have a high ceiling. He has a stronger arm than Bridgewater, but accuracy will be a concern, as will his overall knowledge of the offense. It helps that he is surrounded by a lot of offensive talent. There is a deep group of tailbacks headed by Dominique Brown and Dyer, the well-traveled former Auburn star. Brown is a physical runner who also is a good receiver, while Dyer -- if fully invested in the process -- is a home-run threat with great explosiveness and surprising power. Parker is a phenomenal athlete (he's No. 1 on this list), and a huge weapon in the red zone because of his size and leaping ability. Christian, who began his career at Florida, is an athletic guy who should play a much bigger role in the offense under Petrino, who likes tight ends who can get deep. Jamon Brown is massive and can be a road-grader in the running game. Miller has struggled with his consistency, but when he is at his best, he's a top-flight mauler inside. Smith will be a four-year starter; he began his career at guard before moving to center last season. Mauldin had 9.5 sacks as an end in last season's 4-3 defense, but has been moved to outside linebacker in the Cardinals' new 3-4 set. He still will be unleashed against opposing passers, though he occasionally is going to drop into coverage. Keith Brown has a ton of talent, but played in only three games last season because of a knee injury. He can be a legit difference-maker if healthy, and his return likely is one reason coaches are quite comfortable going to the 3-4. One issue: The defensive line features three new starters, so the linebackers had better play well. Gaines, who has good speed and is a dangerous kick returner, is the best player in a secondary that has lost both starting safeties, including first-round pick Calvin Pryor. Gaines, who had five picks and seven pass breakups last season, can't take as many chances this season because of unproven safeties. If Louisville can get past Miami (Fla.) in its opener, it should be 6-0 when it heads to Clemson on Oct. 11; the game against the Tigers opens the second half of the schedule, which is much tougher than the first half and also features games against Florida State and Notre Dame. Still, this team has the talent to win nine or even 10 games and cause some waves in its first season in the ACC.