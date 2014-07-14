2014 college football team rankings: 121-128

Coach: Bobby Wilder

2013 record: 8-4

Top players to watch: QB Taylor Heinicke (6-1, 213, senior); SS Fellonte Misher (6-2, 207, junior); CB Reggie Owens (6-0, 190, senior); WR Antonio Vaughan (5-8, 172, senior)

The outlook: This is ODU's sixth season playing football, but its first in the FBS ranks. One positive: Heinicke has thrown for 4,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and is a great fit for the Monarchs' version of the spread. One negative: Star WR Larry Pinkard, who had 1,020 receiving yards last season, was dismissed from the team in early July, increasing the pressure on Vaughan, who now will be Heinicke's No. 1 target. ODU expected to have each of top three receivers back, but Pinkard was dismissed and Blair Roberts must redshirt because of a back injury. Misher, who has good size, made 95 tackles last season. ODU played five FBS opponents last season, going 1-4; the Monarchs gave up at least 35 points in each of those games, including 80 to North Carolina and 52 to East Carolina. Heinicke and the offense will produce, even with the questions at receiver, but the defense again could be sieve-like.