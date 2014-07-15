2014 college football team rankings: 113-120

Coach:Bob Davie

2013 record:3-9 (1-7 MWC)

Top players to watch:WR Carlos Wiggins (5-8, 160, junior), WR Jeric Magnant (6-0, 182, senior), LB Javarie Johnson (6-4, 248, senior), S David Guthrie (5-9, 210, senior)

The outlook:Davie has done his best to pull the Lobos out of a deep hole, but there's still a tall task ahead given how the team was outscored significantly by average teams a season ago. It will likely be a running back by committee as the focus on offense but there are enough weapons in the passing game to provide at least the threat of going to the air for the option offense. The defense is once again a huge issue and will need to step up significantly if they want to improve the record from a season ago. The schedule isn't terrible for them, so they could possibly reach six wins, but it will be an uphill battle and the team will need to catch a few breaks if it wants to even have a shot at that mark.