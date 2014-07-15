2014 college football team rankings: 113-120

Published: Jul 15, 2014 at 03:27 AM
Maples-Raymond-140713-TOS.jpg

We're continuing our countdown to the top team in college football for 2014 and unveiling our teams in groups of eight, working backward from 128. Thus, the second batch of our rankings includes teams ranked 113th through 120th.

We'll include a look at each team's top players. Obviously, the better the team, the more "top players." Still, even teams that are going to struggle to win two or three games have players that are worth watching, and we'll let you know who they are.

The rankings come from College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer on Twitter), Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) and Mike Huguenin (@MikeHuguenin). If you're so inclined, let them know what you think of the rankings.

113. Tulsa

Coach: Bill Blankenship
2013 record: 3-9
Top players to watch: DE Derrick Alexander (6-2, 270, junior); WR Keyarris Garrett (6-4, 221, junior); DT Derrick Luetjen (6-3, 285, junior); FS Demarco Nelson (6-0, 192, senior); OT Garrett Stafford (6-5, 314, junior)
The outlook: Tulsa fell a long way last season, finishing 3-9 after going 11-3 in 2012. This season will be the Golden Hurricane's first in the AAC after leaving Conference USA; the AAC isn't a top-tier league, but it's still better than C-USA, so any improvement on the field is going to have to come against better opposition. There is talent on hand, but unless coaches find a competent quarterback and a productive feature back, Tulsa is in trouble. Nelson will be a four-year starter; he missed last season because of academics, but covers a lot of ground against the pass and also is solid against the run. Garrett had a strong 2012 season, but missed all but two games last season because of a broken leg. Alexander had 6.5 sacks last season.

114. Georgia Southern

Coach: Willie Fritz
2013 record: 7-4
Top players to watch: NT Johnathan Battle (6-1, 285, junior); CB Valdon Cooper (5-10, 185, senior); OT Garrett Frye (6-5, 290, senior)
The outlook: The Eagles were a long-time FCS power, but are making the move to the FBS ranks this season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The school's final game as a FCS member was a memorable 26-20 win at Florida last November. Fritz was hired to replace Monken; he comes from FCS school Sam Houston State, and is going to scrap the Eagles' triple-option attack in favor of the spread. Is there a quarterback on campus who can pass? Cooper began his career at Illinois. Frye is a good run blocker who could move inside at the next level. Georgia Southern will play two ACC teams and there are seven road games, but overall, the schedule isn't that difficult.

115. Army

Coach: Jeff Monken
2013 record: 3-9
Top players to watch: SS Geoffery Bacon (6-0, 205, senior); RB Terry Baggett (6-0, 214, senior); RB Raymond Maples (6-1, 218, senior)
The outlook: Monken arrives from Georgia Southern to try to boost Army's fortunes; the Black Knights have won eight games in the past three seasons and have won more than four games just twice in the past 17 seasons. He will continue with the triple option, and Maples' return from injury -- he redshirted last season -- gives Army a nice group of running backs. Army definitely has the backfield talent to lead the nation in rushing. Other than a trip to Stanford in September, which has the potential to get truly ugly, the schedule isn't overly difficult. Monken is a cousin to Southern Miss coach Todd Monken.

116. Hawaii

Coach:Norm Chow
2013 record:1-11 (0-8 MWC)
Top players to watch:QB Taylor Graham (6-5, 235, senior), RB Joey Iosefa (6-0, 245, senior), WR Scott Harding (5-11, 200, senior), OL Ben Clarke (6-3, 285, junior), LB Jeremy Castro (6-4, 240, sophomore)
The outlook:The Warriors looked decent at times last season despite the record, but had a hard time closing out games in the second half. There's enough talent on the relatively experienced roster to improve in the win column from 2013, but establishing the run on offense and finding some consistency on that side of the ball will be key. The defense won't be great, but the hire of Kevin Clune to run the unit should help. The team will need to beat Northern Iowa early in the non-conference slate to have any chance of having a better year.

117. New Mexico

Coach:Bob Davie
2013 record:3-9 (1-7 MWC)
Top players to watch:WR Carlos Wiggins (5-8, 160, junior), WR Jeric Magnant (6-0, 182, senior), LB Javarie Johnson (6-4, 248, senior), S David Guthrie (5-9, 210, senior)
The outlook:Davie has done his best to pull the Lobos out of a deep hole, but there's still a tall task ahead given how the team was outscored significantly by average teams a season ago. It will likely be a running back by committee as the focus on offense but there are enough weapons in the passing game to provide at least the threat of going to the air for the option offense. The defense is once again a huge issue and will need to step up significantly if they want to improve the record from a season ago. The schedule isn't terrible for them, so they could possibly reach six wins, but it will be an uphill battle and the team will need to catch a few breaks if it wants to even have a shot at that mark.

118. UTEP

Coach: Sean Kugler
2013 record: 2-10
Top players to watch: RB Aaron Jones (5-10, 210, sophomore); DE Roy Robertson-Harris (6-7, 255, junior); QB Jameill Showers (6-2, 230, senior); FS Dashone Smith (6-0, 200, sophomore); TE Eric Tomlinson (6-7, 265, senior)
The outlook: Showers began his career at Texas A&M but lost out to Johnny Manziel in a battle for the starting job in 2012; Showers played well for the Miners before missing most of the second half of last season with an injury. He is a legit dual-threat quarterback, and if he remains healthy, the Miners could lead C-USA in rushing. Jones and senior Nathan Jeffery (6-0, 210) are a nice 1-2 punch at tailback. The Miners run a 4-2-5 set on defense, but the front six lacks size. Led by Smith, the secondary has a chance to be OK this season. It might not matter, though, because it's questionable whether the Miners will be able to stop any kind of rushing attack.

119. Miami (Ohio)

Coach: Chuck Martin
2013 record: 0-12
Top players to watch: DE Bryson Albright (6-5, 224, junior); LB Kent Kern (6-1, 229, junior)
The outlook: The RedHawks have a proud football history, but last season was a disaster and it led to the hiring of Martin, who had been on Notre Dame's staff. He also is a former wildly successful coach at Division II Grand Valley State. The offense was inept last season -- Miami scored just 14 TDs all season and its highest point total for a game was 17. The hope is that Notre Dame transfer QB Andrew Hendrix (6-2, 224), who has immediate eligibility, can inject some life into the unit. There is some hope for the front seven on defense if the offense can show some signs of life. Kern is one of the best linebackers in the MAC.

120. Appalachian State

Coach: Scott Satterfield
2013 record: 4-8
Top players to watch: DE Ronald Blair (6-foot-4, 275 pounds, senior); QB Kameron Bryant (6-1, 210, junior); TB Marcus Cox (5-10, 185, sophomore); OT Kendall Lamm (6-6, 292, senior)
The outlook: Appalachian State was a longtime FCS power, but it will be a FBS member -- and in the Sun Belt Conference -- beginning this season. (Detractors could say the school will go from being a big fish in a medium-sized pond to a small fish in the ocean.) Brown played well in his first season as the starter last season, but Cox should be the focal point of the offense. Blair and Lamm should contend for all-league honors. Other than the opener at Michigan on Aug. 30, the schedule is navigable for a first-year FBS school. (Then again, remember what happened the last time App State played in the Big House?)

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE