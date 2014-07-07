2014 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Published: Jul 07, 2014 at 07:57 AM
Gregory-Randy-140711-TOS.jpg

The long wait is nearly over as football fans are less than two months away from the start of the 2014 college football season. With the season approaching, the presenters of various college football awards have started releasing their "watch lists" for the season.

The organizers of the Bednarik (top defensive player) award released a list of 76 players. Among the players on the Bednarik list: Clemson end Vic Beasley, Michigan State end Shilique Calhoun, Oregon cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Nebraska end Randy Gregory and USC end Leonard Williams. Pitt tackle Aaron Donald, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams, was the 2013 Bednarik winner.

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

DE Henry Anderson, Stanford
LB Stephone Anthony, Clemson
DE Vic Beasley, Clemson
DT Michael Bennett, Ohio State
DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State
LB Kelby Brown, Duke
DT Malcom Brown, Texas
DE Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State
CB Alex Carter, Stanford
S Sam Carter, TCU
S Jeremy Cash, Duke
DE Frank Clark, Michigan
S Landon Collins, Alabama
DT Christian Covington, Rice
S Su'a Cravens, USC
DT Carl Davis, Iowa
LB Trey DePriest, Alabama
CB Quandre Diggs, Texas
CB Lorenzo Doss, Tulane
S Kurtis Drummond, Michigan State
DE Alvin Dupree, Kentucky
DE Mario Edwards, Florida State
CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon
LB Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
DE Devonte Fields, TCU
DE Trey Flowers, Arkansas
LB Leonard Floyd, Georgia
DE Dante Fowler, Florida
CB Kendall Fuller, Virginia Tech
DE Markus Golden, Missouri
DE Randy Gregory, Nebraska
LB Bryce Hager, Baylor
CB Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
DE Eli Harold, Virginia
S Anthony Harris, Virginia
LB Ben Heeney, Kansas
DT Chucky Hunter, TCU
DE Martin Ifedi, Memphis
LB Myles Jack, UCLA
DT Grady Jarrett, Clemson
LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia
LB A.J. Johnson, Tennessee
S Karl Joseph, West Virginia
LB Eric Kendricks, UCLA
LB Hau'oli Kikaha, Washington
CB Jordan Lucas, Penn State
DT Luther Maddy, Virginia Tech
LB Tyler Matakevich, Temple
LB Lorenzo Mauldin, Louisville
LB Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State
DE Ryan Mueller, Kansas State
DE Shawn Oakman, Baylor
DE Norkeithus Otis, North Carolina
LB Denzel Perryman, Miami (Fla.)
LB Terrance Plummer, Central Florida
S Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss
LB Hayes Pullard, USC
DE Cedric Reed, Texas
S Jordan Richards, Stanford
DE A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
DT James Rouse, Marshall
CB KeiVarae Russell, Notre Dame
LB Jake Ryan, Michigan
LB Frank Shannon, Oklahoma
DT Danny Shelton, Washington
S Derron Smith, Fresno State
LB Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
LB Eric Striker, Oklahoma
DE Charles Tapper, Oklahoma
LB A.J. Tarpley, Stanford
S Robenson Therezie, Auburn
LB Shaq Thompson, Washington
CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
DE Leonard Williams, USC
CB P.J. Williams, Florida State
LB Ramik Wilson, Georgia

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.