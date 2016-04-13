2013 NFL Draft Do-Over: Chiefs take DeAndre Hopkins at No. 1

It's hard to blame teams for not picking Mathieu this high in the draft originally, as his off-field issues made them skeptical of his ability to stay on the straight and narrow. His ability as a playmaker was always evident, however, and Arizona's coaches have gotten the most out of him early in his career. Cooper couldn't win a starting job, so the Cards sent him to New England (along with a second-round pick) this spring for defensive end Chandler Jones.