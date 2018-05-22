18 for '18: Defensive prospects who will be NFL stars

Oliver is the top player on my list for the second straight year. He can play anywhere on the line, and has rare sideline-to-sideline range for a 300-pound interior player. He's a difference maker who should garner Heisman consideration in 2018, but probably won't get his proper dueWith the quickness to put blockers at an immediate disadvantage, and the strength to overpower them, Oliver rises from No. 8 on last year's list to No. 1 this season. In 2017, he became the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman) in the award's 72-year history. In two seasons with the Cougars, he's racked up 39.5 tackles for loss. For an interior player who is the weekly focus of opposing offensive line coaches, that's the definition of dominance. Oliver has already announced he intends to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.. Oliver has already stated that he intends to apply for early entry in the 2019 NFL Draft.