16 things we learned from Mike Mayock's media teleconference

11. The Gregory super slide: There is no telling where Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory might fall in the draft, thanks to concerns about failed drug tests. And because of that, teams with picks late in the first round are readying in case Gregory -- whom Mayock regards as a top-10 talent -- falls further than expected. "This is one of those deals where teams keep it real quiet. They don't let anybody know, and they get their owner to buy in if he's there at whatever number. ... Pick a number, but everybody is doing their homework in case he gets to them."