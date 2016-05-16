 Skip to main content
16 for '16: Countdowns of college football's best

Published: May 16, 2016 at 06:57 AM

CFB 24/7 counts down the 16 college football players to watch -- and some other college football topics -- in varying categories in 2016.

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000677208)

Top prospects outside Power 5

» Greg Ward, Jr., Houston: Magic with ball in his hands

» Damontae Kazee, San Diego State: Bypassed draft in 2016

» Corey Davis, Western Michigan: Among most productive WRs in CFB

» Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington: Could rewrite FCS record book

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673791)

Best home-run threats

» Dalvin Cook, Florida State: Speed to beat DBs in foot race

» Calvin Ridley, Alabama: Can take top off defense

» Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky: Dangerous vertical threat

» Matt Breida, Georgia Southern: FBS leader in YPC last two years

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673592)

CBs we'd like to see matched up against OBJ

» Jalen Tabor, Florida: One of CFB's top defenders

» Desmond King, Iowa: Reigning Thorpe Award winner

» Jourdan Lewis, Michigan: Makes up for lack of size

» Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: Showed tremendous promise as freshman

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673113)

WRs we'd most want in jump-ball situation

» Malachi Dupre, LSU: Plays bigger than his size

» Mike Williams, Clemson: Has knack for winning 50-50 balls

» Jehu Chesson, Michigan: Big target who can make tough catch

» JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC: Plays with a defender's mentality

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000671265)

Fastest players

» Devon Allen, Oregon: Two-time NCAA title winner in hurdles

» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Ran 100 meters in 10.41 seconds

» John Ross III, Washington: Clocked at 4.25 in 40-yard dash

» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Versatile star was prep track champion

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000669150)

Coaches who are best at developing NFL talent

» Nick Saban, Alabama: Produced 39 draft picks over past 5 years

» Urban Meyer, Ohio State: Buckeyes had record-breaking '16 draft

» Mark Dantonio, Michigan State: Gets most out of his players

» David Shaw, Stanford: Has NFL experience and runs pro-style offense

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000668684/16-for-16-games-that-will-have-most-future-nfl-players)

Games with most future NFL players

» Alabama vs. LSU: Always a talent-laden matchup

» Clemson vs. FSU: Best in ACC at attracting talent

» Alabama vs. USC: Kicking season off with a bang

» UCLA vs. Texas A&M: Top pass rusher vs. a top tackle

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000667678)

Most versatile players

» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Junior can do it all

» Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: Threat as rusher, receiver, returner

» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Makes impact in all three phases

» Greg Ward, Houston: Dual-threat QB has also started at WR

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000667138)

Players who could run for president one day

» James Conner, Pittsburgh: Star RB can inspire

» Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: Gets it done on field, in classroom

» Weston Steelhammer, Air Force: Leader with unforgettable name

» Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee: QB has brilliant mind

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000666612)

Most accurate QBs

» Luke Falk, Washington State: Racked up huge numbers in '15

» Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Former walk-on is one of CFB's best

» C.J. Beathard, Iowa: Went 155 passes without throwing a pick

» Brad Kaaya, Miami: 'Canes junior dripping with potential

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665982)

QBs with strongest arms

» Chad Kelly, Ole Miss: Nephew of HOF'er has a hose

» Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech: Was also a baseball pitcher

» DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame: Wasted no time to show off arm

» Wes Lunt, Illinois: Possesses NFL size and arm talent

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665682)

QBs we'd want with game on line

» Deshaun Watson, Clemson: Came within TD of winning title

» Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Gunslinger has "it" factor

» J.T. Barrett, Ohio State: Urban Meyer trusts him in big moments

» Josh Rosen, UCLA: No task was too big for him last season

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665237)

Most freakish athletes

» Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: Reportedly broke 4.5 seconds in the 40

» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Versatile star is an Olympic hopeful

» Greg Ward, Houston: Dual-threat QB draws Braxton Miller comp

» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Talented junior can do it all

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000664840)

Offensive players who will be NFL stars

» Leonard Fournette, LSU: One of CFB's most dominant players

» Deshaun Watson, Clemson: Dual threat is top Heisman contender

» Dalvin Cook, Florida State: Rare combo of vision and quickness

» Josh Rosen, UCLA: Might be CFB's most gifted passer

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000664209)

Defenders who will be NFL stars

» Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: Pass rusher is freakish athlete

» Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State: Man in middle as OSU reloads

» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Lockdown corner is a versatile threat

» Desmond King, Iowa: Reigning Thorpe Award winner

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000663968)

Impact transfers

» Davis Webb, Cal: Will try to replace No. 1 pick Jared Goff

» Trevor Knight, Texas A&M: Steps into loaded Aggies offense

» Barry J. Sanders, Oklahoma State: Going to father's alma mater

» Hardy Nickerson, Illinois: Will play for father, who is Illini DC

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000663076)

Top players who bypassed 2016 draft

» Jonathan Allen, Alabama: Highly disruptive D-lineman

» Desmond King, Iowa: Returns as reigning Thorpe Award winner

» Tre'Davious White, LSU: Shutdown-corner potential

» Chad Kelly, Ole Miss: SEC's top passer?

***Complete list***

![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000662647)

Top Heisman candidates

