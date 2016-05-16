16 for '16: Countdowns of college football's best

CFB 24/7 counts down the 16 college football players to watch -- and some other college football topics -- in varying categories in 2016.
» Greg Ward, Jr., Houston: Magic with ball in his hands
» Damontae Kazee, San Diego State: Bypassed draft in 2016
» Corey Davis, Western Michigan: Among most productive WRs in CFB
» Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington: Could rewrite FCS record book
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673791)
» Dalvin Cook, Florida State: Speed to beat DBs in foot race
» Calvin Ridley, Alabama: Can take top off defense
» Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky: Dangerous vertical threat
» Matt Breida, Georgia Southern: FBS leader in YPC last two years
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673592)
» Jalen Tabor, Florida: One of CFB's top defenders
» Desmond King, Iowa: Reigning Thorpe Award winner
» Jourdan Lewis, Michigan: Makes up for lack of size
» Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: Showed tremendous promise as freshman
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000673113)
» Malachi Dupre, LSU: Plays bigger than his size
» Mike Williams, Clemson: Has knack for winning 50-50 balls
» Jehu Chesson, Michigan: Big target who can make tough catch
» JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC: Plays with a defender's mentality
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000671265)
» Devon Allen, Oregon: Two-time NCAA title winner in hurdles
» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Ran 100 meters in 10.41 seconds
» John Ross III, Washington: Clocked at 4.25 in 40-yard dash
» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Versatile star was prep track champion
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000669150)
» Nick Saban, Alabama: Produced 39 draft picks over past 5 years
» Urban Meyer, Ohio State: Buckeyes had record-breaking '16 draft
» Mark Dantonio, Michigan State: Gets most out of his players
» David Shaw, Stanford: Has NFL experience and runs pro-style offense
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000668684/16-for-16-games-that-will-have-most-future-nfl-players)
» Alabama vs. LSU: Always a talent-laden matchup
» Clemson vs. FSU: Best in ACC at attracting talent
» Alabama vs. USC: Kicking season off with a bang
» UCLA vs. Texas A&M: Top pass rusher vs. a top tackle
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000667678)
» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Junior can do it all
» Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: Threat as rusher, receiver, returner
» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Makes impact in all three phases
» Greg Ward, Houston: Dual-threat QB has also started at WR
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000667138)
» James Conner, Pittsburgh: Star RB can inspire
» Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: Gets it done on field, in classroom
» Weston Steelhammer, Air Force: Leader with unforgettable name
» Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee: QB has brilliant mind
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000666612)
» Luke Falk, Washington State: Racked up huge numbers in '15
» Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Former walk-on is one of CFB's best
» C.J. Beathard, Iowa: Went 155 passes without throwing a pick
» Brad Kaaya, Miami: 'Canes junior dripping with potential
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665982)
» Chad Kelly, Ole Miss: Nephew of HOF'er has a hose
» Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech: Was also a baseball pitcher
» DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame: Wasted no time to show off arm
» Wes Lunt, Illinois: Possesses NFL size and arm talent
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665682)
» Deshaun Watson, Clemson: Came within TD of winning title
» Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Gunslinger has "it" factor
» J.T. Barrett, Ohio State: Urban Meyer trusts him in big moments
» Josh Rosen, UCLA: No task was too big for him last season
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000665237)
» Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: Reportedly broke 4.5 seconds in the 40
» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Versatile star is an Olympic hopeful
» Greg Ward, Houston: Dual-threat QB draws Braxton Miller comp
» Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Talented junior can do it all
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000664840)
» Leonard Fournette, LSU: One of CFB's most dominant players
» Deshaun Watson, Clemson: Dual threat is top Heisman contender
» Dalvin Cook, Florida State: Rare combo of vision and quickness
» Josh Rosen, UCLA: Might be CFB's most gifted passer
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000664209)
» Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: Pass rusher is freakish athlete
» Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State: Man in middle as OSU reloads
» Adoree' Jackson, USC: Lockdown corner is a versatile threat
» Desmond King, Iowa: Reigning Thorpe Award winner
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000663968)
» Davis Webb, Cal: Will try to replace No. 1 pick Jared Goff
» Trevor Knight, Texas A&M: Steps into loaded Aggies offense
» Barry J. Sanders, Oklahoma State: Going to father's alma mater
» Hardy Nickerson, Illinois: Will play for father, who is Illini DC
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000663076)
» Jonathan Allen, Alabama: Highly disruptive D-lineman
» Desmond King, Iowa: Returns as reigning Thorpe Award winner
» Tre'Davious White, LSU: Shutdown-corner potential
» Chad Kelly, Ole Miss: SEC's top passer?
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap3000000662647)