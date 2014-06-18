14 for '14: Countdowns of college football's best

*CFB 24/7 counts down the 14 college football players to watch -- and some other college football topics -- in varying categories in 2014. *
» Jake Kumerow, UW-Whitewater: D3 standout son of first-rounder
» Xavier Williams, Northern Iowa: Massive and active d-lineman
» Kevin Rodgers, Henderson State: School-record holding QB
» Quinn Epperly, Princeton: Reigning Ivy League Offensive POY
» Leonard Fournette, LSU: Nation's No. 1 RB recruit
» Mackensie Alexander, Clemson: Freshman All-ACC candidate
» Matthew Thomas, Florida State: Considered a star in waiting
» Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State: Too good to keep off the field
» Michigan-Ohio State: Intense annual battle since 1918
» Oklahoma-Texas: "Red River Shootout" is a classic
» Notre Dame-USC: Nation's only true intersectional rivalry
» Army-Navy: Tradition rich with pageantry
» Jameis Winston, Florida State: Lives in the spotlight
» Keenan Reynolds, Navy: Long-shot Heisman contender
» Mike Sadler, Michigan State: Must-follow on Twitter
» Steve Spurrier, South Carolina: Always a good quote
» UCLA: L.A. Midnight look is slick
» NC State: Breaking out a new helmet
» Wisconsin: Have an all-red alternative
» Penn State: Hard to top classic, clean look
» Rose Bowl: Great site for Jan. 1 bowl game
» Tiger Stadium, LSU: Les Miles loves the turf
» Husky Stadium, Washington: Where else can you "sailgate"?
» Kyle Field, Texas A&M: 12th Man makes it special
» Denzel Perryman, Miami: Knows how to lay the lumber
» Karl Joseph, West Virginia: Loves to hit a ton
» Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss: Good in coverage, better at hitting
» Nico Marley, Tulane: Little guy delivers big hits
» Scott Frost, Oregon: Ducks racked up 565 yards per game
» Kirby Smart, Alabama: $1.35 million salary says a lot
» Pat Narduzzi, Michigan State: Leads Big Ten's best defense
» Phillip Montgomery, Baylor: Orchestrates high-flying offense
» Kirby Smart, Alabama: Top recruiter on strong Tide staff
» Chris Kiffin, Ole Miss: Lauded for 2013 class
» Dameyune Craig, Auburn: Pitching kids on his alma mater
» Frank Wilson, LSU: Landed No. 1 recruit Leonard Fournette
» Will Muschamp, Florida: Loss to Georgia Southern hurt
» Charlie Weis, Kansas: Does he miss New England?
» Bo Pelini, Nebraska: On hot seat even last season
» Brady Hoke, Michigan: UM playing second fiddle State
» Nick Saban, Alabama: Annual national-title contender
» Urban Meyer, Ohio State: Worst season was 8-5
» David Shaw, Stanford: Has Cardinal in title talk
» Art Briles, Baylor: 17 draft picks in past 5 years
» Chris Blewitt, Pittsburgh: Unfortunate name for kicker
» Dee Liner, Alabama: Appropriate name for position
» Blaze Ryder, Navy: Brother of Wave Ryder
» Psalm Wooching, Washington: Also a rugby player
» Corey Robinson, South Carolina: Anchors a top SEC line
» Vadal Alexander, LSU: Started as a true freshman
» Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin: Embodies UW's style of play
» Jamon Brown, Louisville: Can also sing
» Kermit Whitfield, Florida State: 100-yard return in title game
» Jayson Carter, Rice: 4-foot-9 contributor
» Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech: 65 catches in 2013
» Jamison Crowder, Duke: Big in big games
» Will Ferrell, USC: Not shy about Trojan allegiance
» Ashton Kutcher, Iowa: Lifelong Hawkeyes fans
» Matthew McConaughey, Texas: Born and raised in Texas
» Channing Tatum, Alabama: Favors Tide over Auburn
» Jameis Winston, Florida State: Can he pull off rare repeat?
» Bryce Petty, Baylor: 4,300-yard season within reach
» Brett Hundley, UCLA: Can he live up to hype?
» Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin: 1,800 yards realistic in 2014
» Brett Hundley, UCLA: Voted team captain as redshirt freshman
» Derron Smith, Fresno State: Can control whole defense
» Ryan Mueller, Kansas State: Among K-State's best ambassadors
» Marcus Mariota, Oregon: Becoming more vocal leader
» Karl Joseph, West Virginia: Attacks RBs, TEs with same fervor
» Brandon Scherff, Iowa: Big Ten's most dominant lineman
» Corey Robinson, South Carolina: Can drive people off the line
» Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss: Hitter first, cover man second
» Jordan Richards, Stanford: Assuming leadership role on defense
» Ben Rhyne, Stanford: 3.88 GPA in biomechanical engineering
» Chris Adcock, California: Med school an option if NFL isn't
» Mark Murphy, Indiana: Lofty 3.91 GPA in major of infomatics
» Keenan Reynolds, Navy: Taking hits running triple-option
» Nate Terhune, Kent State: Had quick return from broken ankle
» Serderius Bryant, Mississippi: Diminutive tackle machine
» Jared Tevis, Arizona: Walk-on among Pac-12's top safeties
» Raheem Mostert, Purdue: No speed in Big Ten? Think again!
» Kolby Listenbee, TCU: Ran fastest 100m among FBS athletes
» Levonte Whitfield, Florida State: Just watch his title game return
» Khalfani Muhammad, Cal: Can shoot out of a cannon on field
» Todd Gurley, Georgia: Power to run over folks
» Derrick Henry, Alabama: Next great Crimson Tide tailback?
» Leonard Williams, USC: Will be at full strength in 2014
» Marcus Mariota, Oregon: Frightens opponents with arm, speed
» Brandon Scherff, Iowa: Strong; played tennis in high school
» DeVante Parker, Louisville: Has exceptionally large "catch radius"
» Bryce Petty, Baylor: QB with impressive athleticism numbers
» Nick Marshall, Auburn: Could play WR, CB or safety in NFL
» Myles Jack, UCLA: Pac-12 Freshman OPOY and DPOY
» Jameon Lewis, Mississippi State: Rushed, caught, threw for TDs
» Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M: Next of elite Aggie linemen
» Devin Funchess, Michigan: Making TE-to-WR transition