14 for '14: Countdowns of college football's best

Published: Jun 18, 2014 at 07:41 AM

*CFB 24/7 counts down the 14 college football players to watch -- and some other college football topics -- in varying categories in 2014. *

Top small-school prospects

» Jake Kumerow, UW-Whitewater: D3 standout son of first-rounder

» Xavier Williams, Northern Iowa: Massive and active d-lineman

» Kevin Rodgers, Henderson State: School-record holding QB

» Quinn Epperly, Princeton: Reigning Ivy League Offensive POY

Complete list

Impact freshmen

» Leonard Fournette, LSU: Nation's No. 1 RB recruit

» Mackensie Alexander, Clemson: Freshman All-ACC candidate

» Matthew Thomas, Florida State: Considered a star in waiting

» Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State: Too good to keep off the field

Complete list

Top rivalries

» Michigan-Ohio State: Intense annual battle since 1918

» Oklahoma-Texas: "Red River Shootout" is a classic

» Notre Dame-USC: Nation's only true intersectional rivalry

» Army-Navy: Tradition rich with pageantry

Complete list

Top personalities

» Jameis Winston, Florida State: Lives in the spotlight

» Keenan Reynolds, Navy: Long-shot Heisman contender

» Mike Sadler, Michigan State: Must-follow on Twitter

» Steve Spurrier, South Carolina: Always a good quote

Complete list

Best uniforms

» UCLA: L.A. Midnight look is slick

» NC State: Breaking out a new helmet

» Wisconsin: Have an all-red alternative

» Penn State: Hard to top classic, clean look

Complete list

Best stadiums

» Rose Bowl: Great site for Jan. 1 bowl game

» Tiger Stadium, LSU: Les Miles loves the turf

» Husky Stadium, Washington: Where else can you "sailgate"?

» Kyle Field, Texas A&M: 12th Man makes it special

Complete list

Biggest hitters

» Denzel Perryman, Miami: Knows how to lay the lumber

» Karl Joseph, West Virginia: Loves to hit a ton

» Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss: Good in coverage, better at hitting

» Nico Marley, Tulane: Little guy delivers big hits

Complete list

Hot college coordinators

» Scott Frost, Oregon: Ducks racked up 565 yards per game

» Kirby Smart, Alabama: $1.35 million salary says a lot

» Pat Narduzzi, Michigan State: Leads Big Ten's best defense

» Phillip Montgomery, Baylor: Orchestrates high-flying offense

Complete list

Best recruiters

» Kirby Smart, Alabama: Top recruiter on strong Tide staff

» Chris Kiffin, Ole Miss: Lauded for 2013 class

» Dameyune Craig, Auburn: Pitching kids on his alma mater

» Frank Wilson, LSU: Landed No. 1 recruit Leonard Fournette

Complete list

Coaches on the hot seat

» Will Muschamp, Florida: Loss to Georgia Southern hurt

» Charlie Weis, Kansas: Does he miss New England?

» Bo Pelini, Nebraska: On hot seat even last season

» Brady Hoke, Michigan: UM playing second fiddle State

Complete list

Best head coaches

» Nick Saban, Alabama: Annual national-title contender

» Urban Meyer, Ohio State: Worst season was 8-5

» David Shaw, Stanford: Has Cardinal in title talk

» Art Briles, Baylor: 17 draft picks in past 5 years

Complete list

Best names

» Chris Blewitt, Pittsburgh: Unfortunate name for kicker

» Dee Liner, Alabama: Appropriate name for position

» Blaze Ryder, Navy: Brother of Wave Ryder

» Psalm Wooching, Washington: Also a rugby player

Complete list

Heaviest players

» Corey Robinson, South Carolina: Anchors a top SEC line

» Vadal Alexander, LSU: Started as a true freshman

» Rob Havenstein, Wisconsin: Embodies UW's style of play

» Jamon Brown, Louisville: Can also sing

Complete list

Smallest players

» Kermit Whitfield, Florida State: 100-yard return in title game

» Jayson Carter, Rice: 4-foot-9 contributor

» Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech: 65 catches in 2013

» Jamison Crowder, Duke: Big in big games

Complete list

Top celebrity college football fans

» Will Ferrell, USC: Not shy about Trojan allegiance

» Ashton Kutcher, Iowa: Lifelong Hawkeyes fans

» Matthew McConaughey, Texas: Born and raised in Texas

» Channing Tatum, Alabama: Favors Tide over Auburn

Complete list

Top Heisman Trophy candidates

» Jameis Winston, Florida State: Can he pull off rare repeat?

» Bryce Petty, Baylor: 4,300-yard season within reach

» Brett Hundley, UCLA: Can he live up to hype?

» Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin: 1,800 yards realistic in 2014

Complete list

Players with best intangibles

» Brett Hundley, UCLA: Voted team captain as redshirt freshman

» Derron Smith, Fresno State: Can control whole defense

» Ryan Mueller, Kansas State: Among K-State's best ambassadors

» Marcus Mariota, Oregon: Becoming more vocal leader

Complete list

Most physical players

» Karl Joseph, West Virginia: Attacks RBs, TEs with same fervor

» Brandon Scherff, Iowa: Big Ten's most dominant lineman

» Corey Robinson, South Carolina: Can drive people off the line

» Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss: Hitter first, cover man second

Complete list

Smartest players

» Jordan Richards, Stanford: Assuming leadership role on defense

» Ben Rhyne, Stanford: 3.88 GPA in biomechanical engineering

» Chris Adcock, California: Med school an option if NFL isn't

» Mark Murphy, Indiana: Lofty 3.91 GPA in major of infomatics

Complete list

Toughest players

» Keenan Reynolds, Navy: Taking hits running triple-option

» Nate Terhune, Kent State: Had quick return from broken ankle

» Serderius Bryant, Mississippi: Diminutive tackle machine

» Jared Tevis, Arizona: Walk-on among Pac-12's top safeties

Complete list

Fastest players

» Raheem Mostert, Purdue: No speed in Big Ten? Think again!

» Kolby Listenbee, TCU: Ran fastest 100m among FBS athletes

» Levonte Whitfield, Florida State: Just watch his title game return

» Khalfani Muhammad, Cal: Can shoot out of a cannon on field

Complete list

Scariest players

» Todd Gurley, Georgia: Power to run over folks

» Derrick Henry, Alabama: Next great Crimson Tide tailback?

» Leonard Williams, USC: Will be at full strength in 2014

» Marcus Mariota, Oregon: Frightens opponents with arm, speed

Complete list

Most freakish athletes

» Brandon Scherff, Iowa: Strong; played tennis in high school

» DeVante Parker, Louisville: Has exceptionally large "catch radius"

» Bryce Petty, Baylor: QB with impressive athleticism numbers

» Nick Marshall, Auburn: Could play WR, CB or safety in NFL

Complete list

Most versatile players

» Myles Jack, UCLA: Pac-12 Freshman OPOY and DPOY

» Jameon Lewis, Mississippi State: Rushed, caught, threw for TDs

» Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M: Next of elite Aggie linemen

» Devin Funchess, Michigan: Making TE-to-WR transition

Complete list

Most explosive athletes

