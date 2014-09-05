11 things you need to know about Week 2 in college football

That's where two standout juniors, Stanford left tackle Andrus Peat and Southern Cal defensive lineman Leonard Williams, will engage one another in a battle of two of the most promising draft prospects in the nation (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Stanford coach David Shaw, in fact, said NFL scouts have told him Williams is the top defensive prospect they've seen. It will be a matchup that NFL scouts watch on film until their eyes glaze over. A caveat: Williams can play any position on the defensive line, and the Trojans move him around, so Peat vs. Williams encounters might not be as frequent as scouts would like.