100 college football things to look forward to in 2017

We're just 100 days from the start of college football season, and 2017 offers another endless supply of stars, storylines and subplots. New coaching staffs are in place at some key programs, and thanks in part to the strength-of-schedule component for playoff qualification, exciting non-conference games are on the rise. So 100 days out from kickoff, College Football 24/7 looks at 100 things to look forward to this season.