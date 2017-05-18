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100 CFB things to look forward to in 2017: Nos. 81-100

Published: May 18, 2017 at 05:33 AM
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Chase Goodbread

With 100 days to go before the season begins, College Football 24/7 presents 100 things to be excited about for college football in 2017. Here are Nos. 81-100.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see all 100 things.

81-89. Nine individual matchups we can't wait to see:

» Louisville QB Lamar Jackson vs. FSU S Derwin James, Oct. 21

» Penn State RB Saquon Barkley vs. Iowa LB Josey Jewell, Sept. 23

» Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown Jr. vs. Ohio State DE Tyquan Lewis, Sept. 9

» Miami WR Ahmmon Richards vs. FSU CB Tarvarus McFadden, Sept. 16

» Texas OT Connor Williams vs. Kansas DE Dorance Armstrong, Nov. 11

» Ohio State OG Billy Price vs. Michigan DT Rashan Gary, Nov. 25

» Ole Miss OT Greg Little vs. LSU DE Arden Key, Oct. 21

» Oklahoma State WR James Washington vs. Oklahoma CB Jordan Thomas, Nov. 4

» Clemson OT Mitch Hyatt vs. Boston College DE Harold Landry, Sept. 23

  1. Your college football Labor Day treat: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee on Sept. 4. And you'd better believe UT will spend more than just game week working on defending the triple-option offense.
  1. Breakout star on offense: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss.
  1. Breakout star on defense: Garrett Dooley, LB, Wisconsin.
  1. Breakout star as return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, WR, TCU.
  1. Boise State QB Brett Rypien, the nephew of former Redskins QB Mark Rypien, is a healthy season away from 10,000 career passing yards.
  1. What will Baylor football look like under Matt Rhule?
  1. If Nick is the only Chubb you've seen in college football, get to know N.C. State's Bradley (they're cousins). He notched 10.5 sacks last year, including three vs. Notre Dame.
  1. Former Texas A&M QB Kyle Allen taking over for Greg Ward at Houston, just 100 miles from the school he walked away from.
  1. Can five-star freshman RB Cam Akers take over for Dalvin Cook as FSU's top rusher, or does Jimbo Fisher go with the bigger, more powerful veteran, Jacques Patrick?
  1. Army-Navy. The Black Knights have Navy's attention now after snapping a 14-game series losing streak last year.
  1. UAB football is back. Two years after the school canceled the program and its players scattered as transfers, the Blazers will return to action.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

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