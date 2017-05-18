100 CFB things to look forward to in 2017: Nos. 81-100

With 100 days to go before the season begins, College Football 24/7 presents 100 things to be excited about for college football in 2017. Here are Nos. 81-100.
Note: Click through the tabs above to see all 100 things.
81-89. Nine individual matchups we can't wait to see:
» Louisville QB Lamar Jackson vs. FSU S Derwin James, Oct. 21
» Penn State RB Saquon Barkley vs. Iowa LB Josey Jewell, Sept. 23
» Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown Jr. vs. Ohio State DE Tyquan Lewis, Sept. 9
» Miami WR Ahmmon Richards vs. FSU CB Tarvarus McFadden, Sept. 16
» Texas OT Connor Williams vs. Kansas DE Dorance Armstrong, Nov. 11
» Ohio State OG Billy Price vs. Michigan DT Rashan Gary, Nov. 25
» Ole Miss OT Greg Little vs. LSU DE Arden Key, Oct. 21
» Oklahoma State WR James Washington vs. Oklahoma CB Jordan Thomas, Nov. 4
» Clemson OT Mitch Hyatt vs. Boston College DE Harold Landry, Sept. 23
- Your college football Labor Day treat: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee on Sept. 4. And you'd better believe UT will spend more than just game week working on defending the triple-option offense.
- Breakout star on offense: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss.
- Breakout star on defense: Garrett Dooley, LB, Wisconsin.
- Breakout star as return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, WR, TCU.
- Boise State QB Brett Rypien, the nephew of former Redskins QB Mark Rypien, is a healthy season away from 10,000 career passing yards.
- What will Baylor football look like under Matt Rhule?
- If Nick is the only Chubb you've seen in college football, get to know N.C. State's Bradley (they're cousins). He notched 10.5 sacks last year, including three vs. Notre Dame.
- Former Texas A&M QB Kyle Allen taking over for Greg Ward at Houston, just 100 miles from the school he walked away from.
- Can five-star freshman RB Cam Akers take over for Dalvin Cook as FSU's top rusher, or does Jimbo Fisher go with the bigger, more powerful veteran, Jacques Patrick?
- Army-Navy. The Black Knights have Navy's attention now after snapping a 14-game series losing streak last year.
- UAB football is back. Two years after the school canceled the program and its players scattered as transfers, the Blazers will return to action.