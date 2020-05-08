10 takeways from 2020 NFL Schedule

Some divisional foes will become very familiar with each other during the 2020 season. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets become the first teams to play back to back games since the San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks in 1991. Miami host the Jets in Week 10, both clubs have their bye week in Week 11 and they meet again in New York in Week 12. Atlanta and Tampa Bay will also be sick of the sight of each other by the end of the season as they meet twice in three weeks (Weeks 15 and 17).