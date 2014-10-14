10 remaining games that will shape College Football Playoff race

With half of the 2014 college football season still to be played, there are countless games that could have an impact in determining the four participants in the first-ever College Football Playoff. Some of those games will carry more weight and influence the selection committee more than others. Here are the top 10 remaining games (not including conference championship games) that will shape the playoff race:
10. Notre Dame at USC, Nov. 29
The skinny: If Notre Dame enters this game at 11-0, at least two Power Five conference champions will be at risk to miss the playoff if the Trojans don't pull the upset.
9. Arizona State at Arizona, Nov. 28
The skinny: The Pac-12 South could be on the line in this game, and if the winner still has only one loss, playoff implications are possible.
8. Auburn at Georgia, Nov. 15
The skinny: The South's oldest rivalry renews with both teams harboring legitimate hopes for an SEC title.
7. Stanford at Oregon, Nov. 1
The skinny: Stanford is all but out of the playoff chase with two losses, but it's also the most likely team to knock Oregon out of the hunt.
6. Mississippi State at Alabama, Nov. 15
The skinny: The Bulldogs could be looking to solidify the coveted SEC West title here, while Alabama could still be fighting for a chance at it.
5. Baylor at Oklahoma, Nov. 8
The skinny: The Sooners could be all that stands between Baylor and an undefeated regular season.
4. Ohio State at Michigan State, Nov. 8
The skinny: There's no reason to think the Big Ten East won't be at stake here, with the winner probably staying in the playoff hunt.
3. Auburn at Alabama, Nov. 29
The skinny: If both teams enter 10-1, this should be a huge game where the playoff is concerned, but if both are 9-2, it's just a bragging-rights game.
2. Notre Dame at Florida State, Oct. 18
The skinny: These two unbeatens will meet this Saturday to stay squarely in the playoff chase, and the winner will score major strength-of-schedule points.
1. Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nov. 29
The skinny: The annual Egg Bowl could be bigger than the Iron Bowl this year, if one or both enter this rivalry game without a loss.