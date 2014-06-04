10 non-conference matchups that have been dormant too long

The Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday night between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers, and the most intriguing off-ice aspect of the series is that it is the first time teams from L.A. and New York have met in a "major" sports final since the Dodgers faced the Yankees in the World Series in 1981.
In that vein, we decided to look at non-conference college football matchups between big-time programs that have had a long time between games. The cut-off was 18 years, meaning that none of these matchups have taken place during a college freshman's lifetime.
Unfortunately for fans of meaningful intersectional games, it wasn't that difficult to find 10 such matchups (though we cheated a bit and included one regional pairing). Here's a look at the 10, listed alphabetically.
Alabama-Ohio State
Auburn-Oklahoma
Florida-USC
Florida State-Michigan
Georgia-Miami
LSU-Stanford
Nebraska-Oregon
Notre Dame-Texas
Penn State-UCLA
Washington-Wisconsin
