10 cities we'd like to see as NFL draft site in future years

The Windy City did a fantastic job hosting this year, so it makes plenty of sense for the organizers that made the event great to be rewarded with another shot to host. Things could get even better when it comes to the outdoor fan festival known as "Draft Town" and hopefully the fantastic weather from this year would return for an encore in Chicago. Keep in mind that the location isn't a far drive from several cities with NFL teams, so it's an accessible location for many fans.