10 CFB teams we'd like to see in 'Hard Knocks'-style show

There's no Johnny Manziel to replace for the Aggies this season, but there is a sense that the team needs to start living up to the fan base's high expectations by turning all those star-studded recruiting classes into high win totals. Kevin Sumlin is one of the most charismatic head coaches in the country and would be a natural for the show. Add in the fact that veteran SEC coordinator John Chavis is taking over the team's defense, and there should be plenty of storylines to follow.