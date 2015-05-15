10 CFB headlines you might have missed during draft season

Under NCAA rules, schools are allowed to host camps within a 50-mile radius of their school. But that doesn't affect coaches, who are allowed to work camps outside that radius. That means that coaches can work at camps hosted by other schools. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 allow their coaches to do so; the ACC and SEC do not. Well, that has become a big deal to some, especially since new Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced in April that he would be working at nine camps, in seven different states, in June. And Pac-12 football coaches said they were exploring the idea of hosting regional camps during the summer. Last year, Penn State coach James Franklin miffed a bunch of coaches by attending two camps in the Southeast (one in Georgia hosted by Georgia State and one in Florida hosted by Stetson, a small-college program). Harbaugh, and the Pac-12 coaches collectively, raised the blood pressure of some again this year, to the point that a football oversight committee will look into the situation relatively soon. Detractors say that, basically, the rule allows coaches from a "big" program to take over the camp of a smaller program. The oversight committee will need to decide if the detractors have a point, or if given the truly big issues facing the sport, this is a relatively insignificant matter.