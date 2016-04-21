10 believable things amid all the NFL draft misinformation

7. We might see just two wide receivers go in the first round: If we believe there could be a run on quarterbacks (and we do) and we think that cornerbacks and defensive linemen are sought after in the first round, then a position is going to suffer. Laquon Treadwell, Josh Doctson, Corey Coleman and Will Fuller all have holes in their games and that could be enough (along with the aforementioned position runs) to push two of those wide receivers out of the first.