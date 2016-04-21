10 believable things amid all the NFL draft misinformation

Published: Apr 21, 2016 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

The NFL draft process is like a four-month fog that only begins to clear up with about a week to go before the event. Now that the fog is beginning to clear, I'm beginning to see a clearer picture of how this draft could take shape. Here are 10 believable things amid all the draft rumors.

1. Paxton Lynch will fly up the draft board: The trade-up moves by the Rams and Eagles for quarterbacks (we all assume) will create a run on the position that should benefit Lynch. The Browns could take him with the No. 8 pick or we could see a team target Lynch in a trade-up, maybe even to that eighth slot.

2. Cleveland's first-round pick will be for sale ... again: If you assume Cleveland is dropping their anchor with the eighth pick, I think you are making a mistake. Granted, the Browns might not find a deal worthy of another move down, but I absolutely believe that they are willing to move yet again to add even more picks.

3. Miami ends up with Ezekiel Elliott: In my gut, I have this feeling that the Dolphins will end up with Elliott, whether it's at No. 13, where the team currently sits, or in a trade up. He's the type of lead dog that can take so much pressure off of the shoulders of QB Ryan Tannehill, and head coach Adam Gase must know that. Miami might choose to make an aggressive move up to land the top running back in the draft.

4. Mackensie Alexander slides out of the first round: The general public has been in love with Alexander as a draft prospect for a while, but I'm not sure that NFL teams feel the same way about him. Alexander's size (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is a concern for many teams I've spoken with as they see him as more of a slot corner than an outside player. If he had a history of making a ton of plays on the ball, it would probably land him in the first round, but he didn't make any interceptions at Clemson.

5. Connor Cook could go in the first round: We've already established that there will be an obvious run on quarterbacks and while Lynch should benefit, it stands to reason that Michigan State's Cook will, as well. Cook could become a Denver Bronco, where he'd fit into Gary Kubiak's scheme.

6. Shaq Lawson goes before Kevin Dodd: This one has been debated heavily between draftniks since the two players are former Clemson teammates who play the same position. Both are different in their approaches as pass rushers, so it might just be a matter of taste, but Lawson's clean combine medical recheck should boost his stock.

7. We might see just two wide receivers go in the first round: If we believe there could be a run on quarterbacks (and we do) and we think that cornerbacks and defensive linemen are sought after in the first round, then a position is going to suffer. Laquon Treadwell, Josh Doctson, Corey Coleman and Will Fuller all have holes in their games and that could be enough (along with the aforementioned position runs) to push two of those wide receivers out of the first.

8. There isn't a faster-rising offensive lineman than Ryan Kelly: I have a second-round grade on Alabama's Kelly and I've felt like he's a solid second-rounder all along, but that's all changing. Kelly is clearly the best center in this draft and teams realize there will be a big drop in quality after him at that position. Because of this, his value is skyrocketing and he should land in the first round.

9. Emmanuel Ogbah drops: Ogbah has some of the best production you'll find at the defensive end spot over the last two seasons, but that might not save his draft stock. Ogbah tests well, but doesn't play like a "bendy" edge rusher and his effort level is uneven. Three teams confirmed that he carries a grade of Rounds 2-3 and it's entirely possible he drops to the third round.

10. Traits will push CBs Brandon Williams and Sean Davis way up: Davis has a history at both cornerback and safety, and Williams was a running back before his lone season at cornerback in 2015. While neither had memorable tape last season, they are both big and athletic and teams are heating up on their potential. Davis could go in the second round and Williams in the third.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW