NFC North draft grades: Packers did WHAT?! Vikes, Lions shine

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC North.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Minnesota Vikings, Round 1, No. 22 overall

Locked up through 2023 at an average annual salary of $14.4 million, Stefon Diggs presents nice value at the receiver position. But clearly, he was unhappy in Minnesota, as evidenced by a series of social-media shade throws and sideline tantrums. So general manager Rick Spielman sent the route artisan to Buffalo for a bushel of picks, including the No. 22 overall selection used to acquire Jefferson. Now the Vikings have a polished route runner locked up through 2023 (with an option for 2024) at an average annual salary of approximately $3.3 million. That is making the best of a bad situation. Take notes, Bill O'Brien.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Green Bay Packers, Round 1, No. 26 overall

Yes, Love's name was loosely connected to the Packers at times in the exhaustive pre-draft process. But anyone who tells you they truly saw this coming -- via trade-up in Round 1, no less -- also claims to own original Apple stock (barren bank account be damned). Aaron Rodgers is technically just beginning the four-year extension he originally signed back in the summer of 2018. At age 36, the quarterback has regressed some from Apex A-Rodge. But let's not pack dirt on his grave quite yet. Rodgers is fresh off an eighth Pro Bowl season where he posted a 26:4 TD-to-INT ratio and led the 13-3 Packers to the NFC title game. Everyone expected the Pack to significantly upgrade Rodgers' weaponry this offseason. Instead, they signed Devin Funchess to a one-year prove-it deal in free agency before adding a 247-pound running back and a power-blocking H-back in the draft. Oh, and a quarterback of the future. Yeah, let's talk about Love, as it's his name atop this blurb. What is Green Bay getting in the Utah State product? An extremely polarizing prospect. Some compare his natural arm talent to that of Patrick Mahomes. (Nice!) Our own Lance Zierlein comped him to Blake Bortles. (Oof.) Have fun with that quarterback room, Matt LaFleur!

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

Detroit Lions, Round 3, No. 67 overall

It feels quite strange to talk positively about a broken leg, but from the Lions' perspective, Julian's fibula fracture this past November is what allowed Detroit to reunite the Okwara brothers at the reasonable cost of a third-round pick. If the younger Okwara hadn't suffered that injury in a blowout win over Duke, he could have made a strong push for Round 1, especially in this underwhelming crop of edge rushers. And again, not to downplay a broken leg, but ... that's an injury that typically doesn't spawn as much long-term concern as tears to some of the human body's more delicate ligaments and tendons. Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Julian's far more athletic and explosive than brother Romeo. Combining impressive bend with a strong bull rush, this QB hunter could be just what the doctor ordered in Detroit. After all, only the Dolphins finished last season with fewer sacks than Matt Patricia's Lions.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 2 LIONS: A- » Round 1: (No. 3 overall) Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State.

» Round 2: (35) D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia.

» Round 3: (67) Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame; (75) Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State.

» Round 4: (121) Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky.

» Round 5: (166) Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin; (172) Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State.

» Round 6: (197) John Penisini, DT, Utah.

» Round 7: (235) Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State.



After spending months broadcasting across the universe that the Lions were open for business at No. 3, GM Bob Quinn ended up keeping the pick and taking the right player. Considering need, positional value, scheme fit and talent of the actual prospect, the Okudah selection was completely/appropriately predictable. The same cannot be said about Detroit's second-rounder. Despite the fact that the Lions haven't finished in the top half of the league in rushing offense since Barry Sanders' retirement last millennium, Detroit was rarely mentioned as a potential landing spot for Swift. Perhaps because this same Lions regime aggressively targeted Kerryon Johnson via second-round trade-up just two years ago. Or maybe it was all that presumptuous pre-draft chatter about Swift being the only first-round back in this class. Once that designation actually applied to Clyde Edwards-Helaire on draft night, though, and Swift fell into the second round, the Lions pounced. As you can surmise by the grade atop this blurb, I'm not here to lecture anyone about the folly of spending valuable draft currency on a running back. In fact, I applaud this pick. Johnson, who has a lengthy injury history going back to his Auburn days, has missed nearly half the games in his two NFL seasons. And while Bo Scarbrough was a pleasant surprise down the stretch of a lost season, let's not pretend his 4.2 yards per carry portended future stardom. With all due respect to Pro Bowl wideout Kenny Golladay, this offensive roster isn't exactly bursting at the seams with electric playmakers. Swift brings exciting juice to the run and pass games. Early in Round 3, Quinn attempted to fill a void that's marred Patricia's defense two years running: edge rush. In a draft class light on top-end sack artists, Okwara could end up as a third-round coup. Quinn and Patricia also continued their passion project of rebuilding the offensive line with a pair of mid-round guards: one who specializes in pass blocking (Jackson) and one who belligerently mauls opponents in the ground game (Stenberg).

