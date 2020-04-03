Vikings WR Adam Thielen calls Diggs trade a 'bummer'

While Buffalo celebrates the trade for Stefon Diggs, disappointment reigns in Minnesota with the receiver gone.

During an interview with KFAN Thursday, Adam Thielen, Diggs' running mate the past five seasons, lamented the breakup.

"Obviously, it's a bummer that he's not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games,'' Thielen said, via the Pioneer Press. "So, I'm definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else.''

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Diggs and Thielen combined to form one of the top tandems in the NFL the past several seasons, with both surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in 2018.

"I have so much respect for him of how hard he works, how he approaches the game of football,'' Thielen said. "I've learned so much from him as far as a receiver, how to run routes, different things like that. ... We've talked since he got traded. ... He is one of my good friends and will be for the rest of our lives.''

After the Diggs trade, the Vikes signed former Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe to compete for the No. 2 gig behind Thielen. Minnesota is expected to use part of its bounty of picks in the upcoming 2020 draft to help recoup some of the production it lost with Diggs' trade.