Josh Allen 'still floating on cloud nine' after Diggs trade

The Buffalo Bills made a big splash this offseason, sending a trove of draft picks to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The move has quarterback Josh Allen geeked about the 2020 season. The young signal-caller told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio he can't wait to get to work with Diggs.

"I'm still pumped about it," Allen told Schein, via New York Upstate. "I'm still floating on cloud nine right now. I just can't wait to get to work with him. Obviously with all this stuff going around, travelling and trying to get in touch, start throwing with him, that's going to be a little delayed. I just want to get back to work. We've been staying in contact and trying to devise a plan of how we can get together. But man, the things he can do on a football field are unbelievable. The route running. The way he can make contested catches. I've talked to him on the phone a couple times and just how cool of a dude he seems. He's going to match in very well with our wide receiver group, he's going to match within our locker room and with our team. Big-time playmaker. He's going to help us out a lot this year."

Diggs joins a Buffalo receiver corps that already included John Brown and Cole Beasley.

Allen displayed improvement in Year 2, but still struggled with certain throws, including the deep ball and fitting passes into tight windows.

Diggs remains one of the best receivers in the NFL at gaining separation at the line of scrimmage, opening throwing lanes for his quarterbacks. His addition should make life immensely easier on Allen.

With Diggs, Brown and Beasley all able to shake free from defensive backs, the Bills have cobbled together a receiver corps that puts Allen in the best position to continue to progress as he enters a pivotal season.