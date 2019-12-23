Week 17 NFL playoff picture: Who's locked in? Who needs help?

The Titans' playoff hopes increased on a Sunday in which they lost. The Patriots closed in on their 10th straight playoff bye. The Raiders' playoff odds went from "no freaking way" percent to "well, actually ..." percent.

After a dizzying weekend of games that included the most 21st-century Dallas Cowboys game of them all, we gained a lot of clarity about the NFL's playoff picture heading into Week 17. This week's Debrief will keep it simple by laying out the current playoff seeds and what remains at stake.

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1) Baltimore Ravens (13-2): Lamar Jackson accounted for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday on the way to clinching home-field advantage. The entire Browns team gained 241 yards and scored 15 points. That's a fitting conclusion to Jackson's MVP campaign, with early indications pointing to Robert Griffin III starting the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Steelers.

2) New England Patriots (12-3): Tom Brady's first fourth-quarter comeback of the season came at the perfect time. The Patriots' win over the Bills was the team's best overall performance since Week 1 and it clinched the AFC East. It also turned the Dolphins into the most forgiving quasi-Wild Card Round opponent possible. If the Patriots beat Miami in Week 17, they will advance to the Divisional Round with a bye and a home game for the 10th straight season. Of all the silly Belichick-Brady stats out there, that's the most impressive.

3) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4): Patrick Mahomes and friends have won five straight games with increasing ease and host the collapsing Chargers on Sunday. Kansas City would need to win against Los Angeles and hope the Patriots lose to Miami in order to move up to the No. 2 seed and skip a round of the playoffs. The Chiefs could also theoretically fall to the No. 4 seed if they lose and the Texans win their finale.

While it's an annoying spot to be in, K.C. can't risk sitting its starters. Andy Reid could, however, pull Mahomes at some point if he sees a blowout in Foxborough while scoreboard-watching. The Chiefs are as healthy offensively as they've been all season and want to stay that way because this a championship-level team. They may just have a brutal path to the promised land.

4) Houston Texans (10-5): Saturday's win over the Buccaneers was typical Texans. Even in a division-clinching victory, concern about Will Fuller's injury and the offense's play dimmed the excitement. The Texans have perhaps the trickiest decision of any team in Week 17. They can go all out to beat the Titans in an uphill attempt to knock out a division foe and climb to the No. 3 seed. Or Bill O'Brien could rest starters like Deshaun Watson, cracking the door wide open to Mike Vrabel for the Titans to make the AFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

Actually, maybe it's not so tricky. Considering that the Texans (who kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday) would need the Chiefs (who kick off at 1 p.m. ET) to lose to move to No. 3 -- and that moving up a spot could possibly result in a rematch with the Titans anyway -- there's a strong chance the Texans will start looking ahead.

5) Buffalo Bills (10-5): Sean McDermott's crew is locked into the fifth seed after a spirited loss in New England that showed the team's heart and its limitations. That means a Buffalo-Houston matchup is rather likely. Don't be surprised if Bills-Texans is the Wild Card Weekend opener on Saturday, which has turned into Houston's annual timeslot. The Bills host the Jets in Week 17 and it would make a lot of sense to rest some players with a potential short week ahead.

6) Tennessee Titans (8-7): Perhaps a week off will help running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons get back on the field. All things considered, Week 16 worked out alright for the Titans, even though they lost any chance to win the division. The Texans now don't have much motivation to go all out against Tennessee on Sunday and the Titans can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Simple.

Making the playoffs with a loss is less simple. The Titans can make the playoffs at 8-8 if the Steelers lose in Baltimore and the Colts lose in Jacksonville. Considering the way Ryan Tannehill is playing and the Titans' point differential on the season, Tennessee is the most dangerous potential 6 seed of the bunch.

7) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7): A once-magical run is running out of pixie dust. Pittsburgh scored 10 points for the second straight week, this time in a dispiriting loss to the Jets. The game hurt the Steelers' tiebreaks and now they need a lot of help to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh could earn the No. 6 seed with a win over the Ravens, a Titans loss, a Raiders loss and a Colts win. Essentially, the Steelers win a three-way tie at 8-8 with the Titans and Colts. They don't win a two-way tie with the Titans and they probably won't win a four-way tie with the Raiders, Colts and Titans. Got all that?

Beating the Ravens in Baltimore may still be the toughest part of the equation, even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play. Steelers fans will remember 2004 well, when their top-seeded team with backup Tommy Maddox at quarterback knocked the Bills out of playoff contention despite sitting many starters. It's not that hard to imagine Robert Griffin III and the Ravens defense doing enough against Duck Hodges to end Pittsburgh's season.

8) Oakland Raiders (7-8): So the Raiders needed nine things to happen to make the playoffs entering Week 16. The first five all amazingly fell into place in Week 16, giving them a somewhat-realistic scenario for sneaking into the tournament. Just keep in mind that this realistic scenario is not as simple as you think.

Four things need to happen for the Raiders to have a chance. They need to win in Denver. They need the Titans to lose in Houston. They need the Colts to win in Jacksonville. And they need the Steelers to lose in Baltimore. None of those occurrences are far-fetched in isolation, but hitting the four-part parlay is far less likely.

Now, here's the catch: Even if all those results happen, Oakland isn't guaranteed to make it. The Raiders would still have to beat the Steelers on "strength of victory," a calculation they currently lead in, but one that has too many variables with one week left to accurately project. This entire scenario is likely enough to be aware of, but not likely enough to break down in further detail.

The Raiders have a chance to set the record for the worst point differential for a playoff team in NFL history, so everything about the previous three paragraphs is unlikely.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

Monday night's Packers-Vikings game is so massive to the NFC playoff picture that I'm going to update this column after the game. In the meantime, you get the short version.

49ers-Seahawks has been flexed to Sunday Night Football and will determine the NFC West champion. The Niners will clinch home-field advantage if they win and fall to the No. 5 seed if they lose. San Francisco knocked Sean McVay out of the playoffs and into soul-searching mode on Saturday night.

No team had a worse Sunday than the Seahawks. They lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise for the season, lost left tackle Duane Brown to knee surgery and their dispiriting loss to the Cardinals puts their potential playoff bye at risk. All is not lost, though. A Packers loss would put them back in the driver's seat for a bye. The Seahawks would need to beat the 49ers and get losses from the Packers and Saints to climb back to the No. 1 overall seed.

The Saints' impressive offensive explosion in the second half against Tennessee kept their hopes for a No. 1 seed alive. They will be rooting against the 49ers and Packers especially in their search for a bye, but there will be a route to home-field advantage entering Week 17 no matter what happens on Monday night.

The most consequential result in the NFC, of course, was the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Cowboys. The NFC East champion will be the No. 4 seed and the Eagles will earn the spot with a win Sunday on the road against the Giants. A Cowboys home loss to the Redskins -- anything seems possible now -- would also clinch the division for Philadelphia. The Eagles have proven resourceful in recent weeks and the Cowboys are as wasteful as ever, failing to add up to the sum of their parts, failing to live up to their own hype. Dallas' season -- and Jason Garrett's career as head coach with the Cowboys -- will end in Week 17 unless the Cowboys can beat the fighting Callahans and get some help from Danny Dimes.

MVP Watch

1) Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

2) Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3) Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

4) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

5a) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

5b) George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

The usual disclaimer applies here: Associated Press voters only vote for one player and that player will be Lamar Jackson, possibly on all 50 ballots. After a dazzling performance in Cleveland, Jackson is up to 1,206 rushing yards with 43 total touchdowns. That may be where his regular-season-defining adventure ends, given that the Ravens have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

I rewarded Michael Thomas and George Kittle for transcendent seasons. Thomas set the single-season reception record Sunday in the most fitting way possible, setting up his own touchdown with a terrific run after the catch. Kittle is having the best tight end season since Peak Gronk, which means Kittle is playing the position about as well as it's ever been played. McCaffrey, meanwhile, is now only 65 receiving yards away from being the third running back ever to hit the 1,000-1,000 club for a single season.

UNSTOPPABLE PERFORMANCE: Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The 80-yard lightning-strike touchdown in the first quarter at Seattle was impressive, but not a surprise. I was even more surprised by the 5 and 6-yard runs Drake kept piling up in the second half to close out the Seahawks, even after backup quarterback Brett Hundley was forced into action by Kyler Murray's hamstring tweak. The Seahawks knew the run was coming and were powerless to stop Kliff Kingsbury's creative attack.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Saints running back Alvin Kamara's assist (a 40-yard TD and 110 yards from scrimmage) on Michael Thomas' record-breaking day was a great sign for New Orleans. Ryan Fitzpatrick's four-touchdown day was a delightful capper to the Dolphins' 2019 home slate. Surviving a furious Bengals rally and prevailing 38-35 in overtime, Miami finishes with a 3-5 record in front of Fin fans at Hard Rock Stadium -- that's three more wins than many folks expected back in September, when the team was mocked as one of the worst in NFL history.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.