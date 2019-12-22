Saints' Michael Thomas sets NFL reception record

The NFL has a new single-season reception record holder.

With his 11th reception Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas blasted past Marvin Harrison with his 144th catch on the season.

Thomas nearly scored a TD on this record-setting catch, but his diving attempt fell just short of the end zone. Thomas would not be denied, however, and gave the Saints a 10-point with with a 2-yard score just a few plays later.

Thomas has dominated this season as the Saints top target, beating double-teams, triple-teams, and any converge defenses tossed his way with futile effort.

Sunday's performance marked Thomas' ninth double-digit catch game of the season, and his sixth with 11 or more catches, including three straight tilts. He finished with 12 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

The record-setter has dominated the season, easily outdistancing his fellow receivers in catches and yards. Entering Sunday, Thomas enjoyed a 219-yard lead in receiving yards and a 29-catch lead in receptions for the season.

Thomas not only passed Harrison's single-season receptions record Sunday, but he also blasted past Randy Moss (5,396) for the most receiving yards through a player's first four seasons in NFL history. And he surpassed Antonio Brown's record (265) for most receptions in a two-season span.

Thomas' combination of pristine route running, ability to find open space, snap off routes, muscle defenders and ultra-sticky hands makes him a menace for defensive backs. Opponents know Drew Brees is targeting Thomas seemingly every play. None have corralled him this season.

With one game to spare, Thomas already set the receptions record. With the Saints still battling for playoff positioning, the dynamite receiver will add to that greatness in Week 17.