What we learned from Sunday's Week 16 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 16 slate:

1. The Browns drew up the only plan that has actually beaten Lamar Jackson since the first month of the season, and they were following it again, albeit with lesser defensive personnel, through 25 minutes of game action. Then Jackson tore it to shreds in less than two minutes.

Jackson and Co. went right down the field not once, but twice, scoring two touchdowns to wipe out nearly two quarters' worth of positive momentum for Cleveland and remind folks of who rules the AFC North. After gaining 120 yards on their first four possessions, Baltimore racked up 138 yards, seven first downs and two touchdowns in 1:18 of game time, then followed it up with a methodical drive to its third straight trip to the end zone in as many possessions to start the second half. In a flash, a break and a march, the Ravens won the game.

So cements the reality that the Browns' Week 4 win over the Ravens was an aberration, a product of a past moment in time in which they was a stronger and hopeful squad.

2. Freddie Kitchens cannot escape blame for his team's meltdown in the final minutes of the first half. After Baltimore took a 7-6 lead, Kitchens rode his fatally aggressive style to a possession that took just 0:23 off the clock and opened the door for the Ravens to again fly down the field to permanently wrestle away momentum.

Earlier this season, Kitchens attempted to close a half in aggressive fashion with the goal of scoring, getting the ball back and scoring again, as he'd explain afterward. It was similarly fatal to Cleveland's hopes.

For the second straight week, a star wideout (this time, Odell Beckham Jr.) went to the sideline late to exchange heated words with Kitchens. The calls for his job are louder than ever, and Browns fans went home from the team's final home game of 2019 with the same unhappiness that has too often plagued home finales. Their first season in which the Browns (6-9) beaten every AFC North team at least once seems wasted with the postseason now out of the question. It's hard to believe there won't be some repercussions come January.

3. One of Baltimore's greatest strengths is its ability to move the chains on third down. The Ravens were 7-of-11 on third down Sunday, relying heavily on tight end Mark Andrews and Jackson's quick-fire ability to get the ball out to a target at or beyond the sticks. The frequency with which Baltimore moved the chains had to be demoralizing to Cleveland's shorthanded defense. Instead of forcing Ravens mistakes, it was Baltimore that was doing exactly what it needed to overcome a deficit, pad its lead and ensure it wasn't going to be swept by Cleveland.

We'll have to wait to learn more about the health status of Mark Ingram, who left with a calf injury, but these Ravens (13-2) keep cruising into the postseason with something they've never owned until now: the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

-- Nick Shook

1. With the game on the line, Devlin "Duck" Hodges fumbled the snap and chucked it errantly into center field, the ball, along with a 16-10 Steelers loss to the Jets, falling to the ground. Hodges, following two first-half interceptions, was benched and then returned as Mason Rudolph -- who threw the Steelers' only touchdown of the day -- left with an injured shoulder. As the Steelers' chaotic quarterback carousel spins along and the offense as a whole struggles to maintain scoring drives and health, alike, it is the defense, a fearsome contingent of first-rounders, that's leading the way -- hopefully back to the playoffs. Yep, the Steelers still have their sights and very real hopes set on the AFC's No. 6 spot. JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from injury, James Conner left with another one and Maurkice Pouncey hitched a cart ride, too. Still, the Steelers defense, led by T.J. Watt and his first-round mates (the Steelers have eight first-rounders on defense) held the Jets' inept offense to one touchdown and 259 yards. As it has all season, the Pittsburgh defense gave the Steelers a chance. Sitting at 8-7, the Steelers still have a chance -- along with the tiebreakers -- to get into the playoffs with a game left against the mighty Ravens, who have already locked up the top seed and might well have little incentive.

2. Though certainties (in air quotes) have been made by the franchise that Adam Gase will return for a second season, this victory over a possible playoff team bodes well for another campaign with eyes focused on turning around Gang Green. The offense continued to struggle, though, with a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold and a trio of Sam Ficken field goals standing as the offensive production. Playing against such a formidable defense as the Steelers offer, perhaps that's excuse enough for this week. But amid all the tumult of this currently 6-9 season, Gregg Williams' defense looked good once again. The returns of Jamal Adams (game-high eight tackles, including two for a loss) and cornerback Brian Poole boded well and a phenomenal Marcus Maye pass deflection late saved the day. Offensive woes remain, but the Jets defense continues to offer building blocks going forward.

3. For the first time -- presumably since the end of the 2017 season -- Le'Veon Bell got to see his former Steelers teammates. He even showed up in yellow shirt and black pants. It was much ado for little, though. Bell began with a pair of seven-yard bursts on the first drive, but finished the day with an underwhelming 72 yards on 25 carries, a paltry 2.9 yards per carry to show for the victory. It very much encapsulated Bell's debut in Gotham; there was plenty to talk about before the game, but not much after it.

-- Grant Gordon

1. There wasn't much on the line as it concerned these respective teams. But that was hardly the case for certain players. Nyheim Hines might have won himself a starting job. He became the first NFL player since 2012 to return two punts for touchdowns in a single game. He nearly took his first punt return to the house as well, making multiple defenders miss en route to a 40-yard return that set up the Colts' first touchdown. Hines' 195 PR yards were the fourth-most ever and just 12 shy of LeRoy Irvin's all-time record. And Hines did it with just those three returns. The second-year running back came into the game with nearly as many receptions (40) as rushing attempts (44), and just four punt returns. His special skill warrants a new role in Indy (7-8).

2. In what is another lost season for the Panthers (5-10), to ignore the exploits of Christian McCaffrey would be akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater. He's only having one of the most prolific seasons in NFL history. With a franchise-record 15 catches Sunday, McCaffrey reset his own NFL record for RB receptions in a season with 109. He's the first-ever running back to hit the century mark twice, and he's done it in consecutive seasons. Additionally, only Michael Thomas (321) has caught more passes in his first three seasons than CMC's 296. With one game to play, McCaffrey needs 216 yards against the Saints next week to break Chris Johnson's record for yards from scrimmage in a season (2,509).

3. Welcome to the league, Will Grier. It was a rough debut for the 2019 third-rounder, as he was sacked five times and intercepted thrice. He threw for just 224 yards and averaged 5.1 yards an attempt, all while completing just 12 of 29 passes to Panthers not named McCaffery. It might be hard to assess what Grier is in these final weeks with a makeshift coaching staff. But the rookie QB will be eager to put better play on tape in the regular-season finale as the Carolina front office contemplates big decisions about its future.

-- Adam Maya