Ravens clinch AFC home-field advantage with win

Going forward, the AFC goes through Baltimore.

Extending their franchise record with an 11th consecutive win, the Ravens clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time as they defeated the rival Browns, 31-15, on Sunday.

The victory, which avenged the team's last loss way back in Week 4 on Sept. 29, assures Baltimore home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs following a first-round bye.

Having already wrapped up the AFC North the previous week, the Ravens wrapped up the conference's top seed Sunday and improved to 13-2, tying the franchise's best win total previously set in 2006.

The Ravens won't need to book passage out of Baltimore for the rest of the season unless they advance to the Super Bowl in Miami.

In Week 17, perhaps with the Ravens playing reserves, Baltimore will host Pittsburgh in its regular season finale. Then it's off to the postseason as the team to beat in the AFC.