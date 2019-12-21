Roundup: Notable injuries from Saturday's NFL games

Julian Edelman was active for Week 16's key showdown against the Bills -- and he made sure his impact was felt.

The Patriots wide receiver has been dealing with knee and shoulder injuries but got the start, as expected. He briefly exited Saturday's game in the third quarter following a collision with a Buffalo defender. Edelman was called for offensive pass interference on the play, nullifying a New England touchdown. After a visit to the medical tent, he headed to the Pats locker room before returning in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady quickly found Edelman upon his return for a 30-yard catch and run to help set up the go-head touchdown. Edelman also caught the successful two-point try and finished the game with five receptions for 72 yards.

In other Patriots injury news, cornerback Jason McCourty aggravated his groin injury and did not return.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Here is other NFL news from Saturday:

» 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is active for Saturday's game against the Rams after missing Week 15 with a hamstring injury.

The full list of San Francisco inactives is as follows: quarterback C.J. Beathard, safety Jaquiski Tartt, running back Jeff Wilson, tight end Daniel Helm, defensive end Dee Ford, defensive lineman Julian Taylor and wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

» Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (right quad) is active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier the team's plan was for Zuerlein to kick Saturday.

The full list of Los Angeles inactives is as follows: tight end Kendall Blanton, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, defensive back Dont'e Deayon, safety Jake Gervase, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Natrez Patrick.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return after being injured in the first quarter against the 49ers. Linebacker Kenny Young is also questionable with an ankle injury.

» The Texans had running back Carlos Hyde for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers. Hyde came in questionable with an ankle injury.

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller did not return after suffering a groin injury in the first half.

» The Detroit Lions activated running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. He has not played since Week 7.

» Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Packers. Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) had a helmet for Saturday's practice and went through individual drills.

» Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (ankle) is questionable. Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (elbow/triceps) is out.

» The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they promoted offensive lineman Matt Kaskey from the practice squad and waived linebacker Ramik Wilson. For Sunday's game, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton is out with an illness and center Matt Paradis also is ill, but has no game designation.

» The Cleveland Browns promoted defensive end Robert McCray from their practice squad to the active roster.

» The Oakland Raiders announced they have signed guard Lester Cotton to the 53-man active roster and placed linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle) on injured reserve.

» Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris was fined $21,056 for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week.

» Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was fined $21,056 for roughing Raiders quaretrback Derek Carr last week.

» The Green Bay Packers signed offensive tackle John Leglue from the Saints' practice squad & placed T Yosh Nijman on injured reserve.

» Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has been downgraded to out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.