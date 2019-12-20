Patriots' Julian Edelman expected to play against Bills

Julian Edelman looked nothing like we're used to seeing in Week 15, hobbling around the field.

The New England Patriots hope to have a healthier Jules in Saturday's NFC East tilt against the 10-win Buffalo Bills. Edelman is officially questionable with knee and shoulder injuries.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that despite the questionable designation Edelman is expected to play.

More importantly, Rapoport reported that Edelman has looked "probably less banged-up" than last week during practices.

Edelman looked like a shell of himself last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals, catching just two of five targets for nine yards. He and Tom Brady were never on the same page, and it looked as though the injuries threw off what is normally good chemistry between the long-time teammates. With the top receiver dragging himself around the field, Brady threw for a meager 128 yards on 15-of-29 passing with two TDs last week.

It'll take more than that to beat the Bills on Saturday.

While injuries have been one reason the Patriots offense has been a flaming bore this season, no one ever questions the toughness Edelman displays gutting through the litany of injuries he's battled this season.

"He's a pretty tough guy. He wants to be out there competing and playing. I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that. He's a tough guy." - Tom Brady when I asked about Julian Edelman's toughness as he deals with a variety of ailments. #Patriots â Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 19, 2019

Saturday they'll need Edelman if they're to lockdown the AFC East for the 11th straight season.

The receiver has never been on an NFL team that didn't win its division.

Catch the Patriots-Bills game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET only on NFL Network.