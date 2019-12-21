Dalvin Cook (chest) officially out for Monday night

It was highly unlikely that Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook was going to play on Monday.

Now, it's official that Cook is out as the Vikings designated him as such on Saturday, two days before their NFC North showdown with the Packers.

Dealing with what is being called a chest injury by the team, Cook was originally injured against the Seahawks, but played the next two weeks before he was injured again against the Chargers in Week 15.

This will be the first missed game of Cook's third season -- far and away the best of his career. In his first two seasons, he played a combined 15 games.

This campaign, Cook has been a focal point for the Vikings producing a 10-4 record, with his 1,135 yards seventh in the NFL and his 13 rushing touchdowns tied for third.

Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison (ankle) is also questionable so it's likely whether he plays or not, the Vikes will lean heavily on tailback Mike Boone.