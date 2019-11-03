What we learned from Sunday's Week 9 games

Here's what we've learned from Sunday's Week 9 games, which kicked off with an AFC South divisional matchup between the Texans and Jaguars in London:

1. Deshaun Watson's MVP campaign went global on Sunday. Though the NFL's final London game this season wasn't exactly riveting, Watson's versatile and remarkable skill set was showcased in all facets as the Texans won a key AFC South game. Despite missing standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans offensive line had a solid day, allowing just one sack, but much of that was Watson, who wiggled and slipped through potential sacks and improvised success. Perhaps never before has watching a quarterback stay alive from would-be sackers been such as highlight as it is with Watson. The signal-caller's fleet feet added 37 yards on the ground as the Texans turned in a huge day on the ground with 216 yards rushing, keyed by Carlos Hyde's 160 yards in 19 carries. However, Watson (22-of-28 for 201 yards, two touchdowns) was excellently efficient with his arm, as the Texans (6-3) downed the Jaguars (4-5) for the fourth straight time and Watson improved to 4-0 against Duval. So far, Watson might well be the NFL's best this season and now he can make that claim on two continents.

2. Nearly 60 years prior, a quartet of moptops out of England caused a worldwide stir called Beatlemania. On Sunday, a mustache, a headband and another type of mania touched down in England, but Minshew Mania had its worst performance yet. Three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble lost) in the fourth quarter will be the lasting impression from London, but, in reality, Minshew (27-of-47 for 309 yards, 59.6 passer rating) struggled right along with the rest of the team. Chris Conley had a horrendous day dropping the ball, D.J. Chark (four catches for 32 yards on nine targets), in the midst of a stellar season, was bottled up and Leonard Fournette (11 carries for season-low 40 yards), also chugging along with a terrific campaign, found the same fate. But as the Nick Foles-or-Minshew debate gets going, Sunday is a stain on the rookie's brief resume that will be difficult to wash away.

3. In its first outing sans J.J. Watt in 2019, the Texans' defense responded with its finest defensive performance of the year, allowing a season-low three points, forcing four turnovers and keying a crucial division win. Houston's defense was dominant in all facets, notching four sacks and holding the Leonard Fournette-led running game to 74 yards. It would be silly to predict Watt's absence won't have a negative effect at some point, but on this Sunday, Gareon Conley (eight tackles, two passes defended), Zach Cunningham (eight tackles, fumble recovery), Brennan Scarlett (two sacks) and a mammoth team effort were dominant without its most dominant player.

-- Grant Gordon

1. It wasn't pretty, but Mike Tomlin will take the gift W. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final minutes after holder Rigoberto Sanchez failed to spin the laces in, and the Steelers held on for dear life for a needed home win. With the offense treading water in a three-foot pool, Pittsburgh's defense made several big plays that changed the completion of the tilt. Minkah Fitzpatrick once again proved his worth with a 96-yard pick-six late in the first half as the Colts were driving to extend their 10-3 lead. In six games with Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has been a big difference-maker, compiling four interceptions, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Pittsburgh's defense also forced a Brian Hoyer fumble at midfield, and the special teams added a fumble recovery and a blocked extra point. T.J. Watt was a menace off the edge, gobbling up 1.5 sacks and three QB hits and lived in the Colts backfield. In all, Pittsburgh's D gave up yards Sunday but made enough big plays to carry a limp offense.

2. Already playing without star receiver T.Y. Hilton, the Colts lost quarterback Jacoby Brissett early in the second quarter to a knee injury. Backup Brian Hoyer entered and tossed a TD on his first throw of the season. The veteran got battered by the blitz-happy Steelers, taking four sacks, but moved the ball well for stretches and threw three touchdowns. Zach Pascal (5/76/1) and rookie Parris Campbell (5/53; 27 rush yards) filled in well for Hilton with each making some spectacular plays to give the Colts a shot to win. Hoyer proved he's more than capable enough to move Frank Reich's offense if Brissett is out for a significant amount of time. Penalties, turnovers and missed kicks, however, will leave Indy with a bitter taste in its mouth after just missing a chance to steal a road win.

3. The Steelers offense looked broken with a jittery Mason Rudolph and no consistent ground game to speak of sans James Conner. Rudolph dinked-and-dunked his way inefficiently all game, and his pocket presence was skittish at best. Even with the offense scuffling (273 total yards), Pittsburgh moved to .500 (4-4), keeping themselves alive in the AFC playoff race. They'll need more out of the offense if they're going to beat teams that aren't injury-riddled like the Colts were Sunday. For Indy, the loss drops them to 5-3, behind the Texans in the AFC South. It's a loss Reich's squad could rue coughing up down the stretch of the season.

-- Kevin Patra

1. If the Redskins weren't, well, the Redskins, the Bills might've lost this game. But instead they won 24-9. The Bills (6-2) are the lowest scoring team with a winning record, but they didn't look like it today. Buffalo came out of the gate running the ball against a bad run defense. The offensive line was blocking great for rookie running back Devin Singletary, who had 79 scrimmage yards on six touches in the first quarter. He finished the game with 140 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Josh Allen now has seven games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, which is the fourth-most ever by a QB in his first two seasons, per the Bills.

2. In his first NFL start at quarterback, Dwayne Haskins wasn't great, but he wasn't bad. He completed 15 of 22 attempts for 144 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions but took four sacks. He made a few great throws but just couldn't convert on third downs. For a chunk of the game, Washington (1-8) had more yards than Buffalo, but mistakes and missed opportunities had them settling for field goals. After the game, interim coach Bill Callahan said he doesn't know yet if Haskins will start at QB after the bye week. This is the first time in franchise history that the Redskins have gone three consecutive weeks without a touchdown.

3. Adrian Peterson was the one positive thing for the Redskins offense. The 34-year-old was running folks over today. He had 121 total yards at the half. The Bills defense just couldn't stop him. He just refused to be tackled. He finished with 130 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

-- Lakisha Wesseling

1. The Panthers enjoyed a surprising get-right day on offense seven days after getting shellacked by the 49ers. The Titans entered the day with the league's No. 4 scoring defense, but after a slow start Kyle Allen started getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers (namely Christian McCaffrey) and Carolina's skill players shined. McCaffrey continued his excellent first half with three more touchdowns (one receiving, two on the ground) and 166 yards from scrimmage -- a performance punctuated by a 58-yard score where he exploded through a crease at the line of scrimmage and outran the defense for six.

Receivers D.J. Moore (seven catches, 101 yards) and Curtis Samuel (3/64/1) both made plays to remind you why Carolina (5-3) is high on its young wideout duo. And Allen did a good job of eliminating the mistakes that plagued him against S.F. Performances like Sunday's remind you why Carolina remains a playoff dark horse in the NFC.

2. The Titans (4-5) will bemoan their slow start as a key reason for this loss. Tennessee was shut out in the first half, undone by lackluster offense and self-inflicted wounds. The Titans entered halftime with 114 total yards, five first downs, two turnovers, two missed kicks and six penalties for 58 yards. Running back Derrick Henry also was a non-factor early with just two carries in the first two quarters. By the time the Titans woke from their slumber they trailed by 17. They tried to make a game of it as Henry re-emerged with two touchdowns in the second half, but never were able to cut the Panthers' lead to single digits.

3. Ron Rivera lived up to his Riverboat Ron moniker Sunday with two gutsy decisions on fourth down that led directly to 14 points. Facing fourth-and-2 in the second quarter from the Titans' 7, Rivera opted against a field goal and kept his offense of the field. The decision was notable considering up to that point his offense had struggled to find its footing against a stout Titans defense. But Norv Turner drew up a beauty of a play-call that led to Allen finding a wide open McCaffrey for an easy TD and a 10-0 lead. Then in the second half after the Titans scored their first TD of the game, Rivera caught Tennessee by surprise with a fake punt from his own 36 that special teamer Colin Jones converted for a first down. That drive ended in another TD for Carolina as Rivera's gambles paid off doubly en route to victory.

-- David Ely