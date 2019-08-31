Pats part ways with WR Thomas; Andrews to IR

It had all the pomp and circumstance of the beginning of a marvelous comeback story when Demaryius Thomas returned to action in Week 4 of the preseason with his Patriots debut.

Unfortunately for the veteran receiver it could be his last appearance with the Pats, as they are releasing Thomas, who is still working back from a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. However, NFL Network's Michael Giardi added that there is a chance for a quick return as sources indicate that's the desire for the team and receiver.

While Thomas was released, Patriots center David Andrews was placed on season-ending injured reserve, Rapoport reported.

Earlier in the week, Andrews was hospitalized for a blood clot in his lungs. While Andrews was released from the hospital, he will not return to the team this season and the Patriots are left to replace their four-year starting center. That plan is already in flux after trades for linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor during the week.

Back on Thursday, Thomas led the way as he, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman made their returns to the field with their Patriots preseason debuts. Thomas collected a pair of touchdown grabs, but it apparently wasn't enough to grab a spot on the 53-man roster.

Thomas' cut wasn't the only notable departure of the day for New England, which also parted ways with longtime backup QB Brian Hoyer, leaving rookie Jarrett Stidham, who tossed both of those TDs to Thomas, as Tom Brady's No. 2.

Following a long and sterling showing of eight-plus seasons with the Broncos in which he collected four Pro Bowl tickets, Thomas was traded mid-season to the Texans in 2018. He ended the season on IR with the Achilles injury, though. The Pats picked him up in April and after his one and only August showing it looked as if Thomas might be the team's latest reclamation project. Perhaps it still could be.