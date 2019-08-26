Patriots C David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot

The New England Patriots could be without their starting center for some time.

David Andrews has been hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs and his season could be in jeopardy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed. The Athletic first reported the news.

Since signing with New England as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015, Andrews has been an integral part of Tom Brady's offensive line. Andrews has played in 71 games and started in 66, including the postseason. He was Brady's snapper for New England's last three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.

Andrews doesn't have much of an injury history. New England signed the starter to a three-year, $9 million extension through 2020 in May 2017. He is set to earn around $3.1 million in 2019.

Behind Andrews on New England's depth chart is Ted Karras, a fourth-year guard out of Illinois with 45 games played and five starts under his belt. Expected to fill in at center, Karras will be flanked to his left by Isaiah Wynn and Joe Thuney and to his right by Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.

New England's offensive line, now with two new starters in Wynn and Karras, will have to build continuity quickly ahead of its season opener in 13 days against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrews' loss is significant but not unmanageable, especially for offensive line wundercoach Dante Scarnecchia and this veteran coaching staff.