Patriots release veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots will go with a rookie to back up Tom Brady.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are releasing veteran backup signal-caller Brian Hoyer, per sources informed of the decision.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the cut.

The 33-year-old journeyman spent the last two seasons backing up Brady but attempted just eight passes in his second stint in New England. Given his starting experience in Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco, Hoyer could land on a team needing a veteran backup presence.

The decision to cut Hoyer doesn't come as a surprise with the Pats deciding to keep just two QBs on the roster. Fourth-round rookie Jarrett Stidham shined throughout training camp and flourished in the preseason, completing 61 of 90 pass attempts, for 731 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception in four exhibition games. Stidham flashed burgeoning potential to be the latest in a line of young signal-callers who might one day take the torch from Brady in New England, if the GOAT ever retires.