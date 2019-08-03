Flores: Josh Rosen improving 'across the board'

After a quick, tumultuous stint with the Cardinals, Josh Rosen finds himself already needing to adjust his game in the midst of a career transition. But according to Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Rosen is still on his way up.

During Saturday's media session, Flores, Rosen's new leader after landing in Miami via a draft-day trade, spoke highly of the strides the former first-round pick is making to change his narrative.

"I think he's made some improvement, really across the board. There's things that a lot of people don't see. Better footwork, mechanics in the pocket, decision-making. A lot of times people, all they see is the touchdown pass; they don't see the checkdown that's a positive play for the team," Flores said. "I think he's improved in those areas and I think those are the little things that go a long way at that position."

Rosen -- the fourth QB taken inside the top-10 in 2018 -- will enter the 2019 season as a 22-year-old with a chip on his shoulder after being dealt one year after Arizona pegged him as their guy. In that one year, Rosen played in 14 games (13 starts) and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The team went 3-10 in the games he started.

Of course, the Cards went in a different direction this past April, and, as a result, Rosen will likely enter Year 2 as a backup.

Since the start of training camp, all signs have pointed to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick starting over Rosen once the season begins and, as of earlier this week, that still seems to be the case with Flores saying "Fitzmagic" is 'leading the way.'

But Rosen has youth and the fact that he's not yet stuck in his ways on his side so as long as he continues to trend upwards, it sounds like Flores is willing to nurture the once-touted prospect.