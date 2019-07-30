Brian Flores on QB battle: Fitzpatrick is clear leader

The battle for the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback job continues to favor Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen.

Coach Brian Flores confirmed all the reports out of Dolphins camp almost a week into practices that Fitzmagic is the clear leader.

"From a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said Tuesday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Fitzpatrick opened camp as the QB1 and by all accounts has looked like the superior signal-caller thus far.

"He's been more productive. At the end of the day, that's what it comes down to," Flores said, noting Fitzpatrick's leadership and added the veteran runs the offense "efficiently."

It's the first time the first-year coach has made a concrete comment on the quarterback battle.

There is plenty of time for Rosen to gain ground and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both QBs start at some point during the season. But as we gear up towards preseason tilts, Fitzpatrick has the inside track on the Week 1 starting gig.