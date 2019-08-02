Training Camp Buzz: Beckham calls Browns 'AAU team'

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» They say a quarterback's best friend is a good running game. Or is it a good offensive line? Or a good defense?

Whatever the case, Baker Mayfield, despite showing he's not shy about calling out teammates, is quickly forging a close connection with his new receiver.

Take the play below for example.

Dynamic catches from one Odell Beckham have been a staple of Cleveland Browns training camp. OBJ and Mayfield are just getting started, of course.

"Everything takes time," Beckham told reporters following Friday's practice. "Everything that's great comes with patience and takes time. We're still developing. The best part about it it's training camp. It's not the real season right now. We're just trying to all get on the same page, get everything down."

Beckham likened the Browns' offense and its many weapons to "being on an AAU team," while noting he's been inspired to make more plays as he watches his peers practice at a high level. He also shot down the idea that quarterback-wide receiver rapport is "overrated" but said he's not one to direct Mayfield on how to work with him.

"I just tell him do what he does," Beckham explained. "There's a reason he was the first pick, there's a reason he won the Heisman, there's a reason he led Oklahoma to all those great seasons. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I'm just going to do that, and he's going to put it where it needs to be."

Trust is a mark of a good relationship.

» Tom Brady turns 42 on Saturday. With the Patriots pausing training camp for a trip to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame ceremonies -- longtime Pats cornerback Ty Law is among the inductees -- New England serenaded their future HOF quarterback by singing "Happy Birthday" at Friday's practice, per ESPNBoston.com.

Special teams savant Matthew Slater delivered a different gift to his teammate of 12 years, telling him "42 is the new 25." When Brady turned 25, he was preparing to defend a Super Bowl title won against the Rams. Some things never change.