Training Camp Buzz: OBJ, Landry thrilled to team up

» One of the biggest storylines of 2019 has been, and will continue to be, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry reuniting on the Cleveland Browns. The two highly-skilled wideouts have a chance to do something special this season and both are excited to get going. NFL Network landed an exclusive interview with the dynamic pair on Day 2 of Browns training camp, which you can view above.

Some highlights include how quickly Beckham dismissed the notion that the tight ends could be left out of the mix with so much attention centered on the receiving corps.

"I think that the passes are going to come to them. [The defense] is going to have to pick and choose. You put two people on me, somebody's going to be open. Having a guy Njoku and have my brother over there on the other side. Like, we're going to eat."

Landry touched on how playing against their young corners like Denzel Ward and rookie Greedy Williams has been a welcome challenge.

"Those guys aren't backing down from us and we appreciate it 'cause it's going to make us better, make them better, makes our team better."

» Are you ready for camp, Jets fans? Le'Veon Bell sure is, just ask NFL Network's Judy Battista on how the running back has already proven his excitement.

What kind of shape is LeâVeon Bell in? He ran the conditioning test twice. Also said heâs up for 500 touches this season. â Judy Battista (@judybattista) July 25, 2019

»Yes, that is Odell Beckham Jr. doing OBJ-type things. Welcome to training camp.

» NFL Network analyst James Jones sees big things for quarterback Carson Wentz, who signed a huge four-year extension earlier this offseason, as camp gets underway.

"I expect him to be in the MVP conversation," Jones said. "When you add a guy like DeSean Jackson, defense is already in their backpedal and then you add a guy like Jordan Howard, you already have Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, he has all the pieces on this offense and I didn't even mention Zach Ertz, who's probably his No. 1 target.

"All those weapons on the offense, it's going to be hard for him to fail, especially with the type of talent he has."

» An early feel good moment out of Chargers training camp. Safety Derwin James took a moment to make a couple young fans happy.

» Earl Thomas, donning his new colors, looked locked in on Day 2.

» Did you know that the Browns are now the home of Beckham, one of the NFL's biggest personalities and talents, and Baker Mayfield, a second-year QB already known for his swag and dramatic flair? Of course, by this point if you didn't know that, then you must not enjoy fun things.

Speaking of fun, a lot of speculation has been made on how Browns first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens will manage the plethora of personalities this team houses, and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones peeled back the curtain a little on Thursday and gave her take on Kitchens' approach.

"The first way that struck me yesterday is that he's managing really the expectations that go along with this team and this roster he has. He's embracing it," Jones said on Inside Training Camp Live. "He is not running from the idea that this 7-8-1 football team from a year ago is now expected to do great things where we're talking about them deep into December and maybe January this season. I think that Freddie sets a tone that way.

"I was struck at Odell's press conference back in April when Freddie Kitchens, in front of the media, said the media will never draw a line in the sand between me and a player. He is very much into working with his players, hands on with his players, open door with his players and he understands the idea. He's got a lot of stars to manage, a lot of big personalities to manage, he seems to at least understand that going in."

» From Beckham comparing Mayfield to Brett Favre earlier this summer to the man himself recently saying he sees himself in Mayfield, the spotlight around Mayfield will only get hotter heading into 2019. NFL Network analysts Steve Smith and Deion Sanders, two all-time greats who were on the same field as Favre throughout their career, had a lot to say on the matter.

"When we watched Brett Favre, there were times sometimes where his arm and how he woke up on the wrong side of the bed got him in trouble," said Smith. "Baker has that ability to just roll up out of bed and, in his phrase, 'I'm feeling dangerous' and he just said there's no window that I can't fit this ball into and you want that confidence. You want a quarterback like that."

Sanders went the opposite route of looking for similarities.

"We got to stop anointing these young kids with these old school heroes," Sanders said. "Baker Mayfield has the ability to really do some wonderful things but I'm not going to say that's a future Drew Brees, no, no. I'm not going that far right now. The thing that I'm looking forward to this season is how he handles adversity.

"If it doesn't get done this year or happen offensively, that's going to be on Baker Mayfield ... he's going to get his chance to see what it really is this season and does he mature into the guy that people are claiming him to be. I love me some Baker Mayfield but he ain't no Brett Favre, let's stop that."

» Beckham, of course, joined the Browns after spending the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants. Quarterback Eli Manning, meanwhile, is about to begin his 16th in New York, which will be a franchise record. Beckham recently said he was the reason the Giants often appeared on prime time. Manning was asked while appearing on Inside Training Camp Live whether OBJ's comments bothered him.

"I don't think they bothered me. You just kind of shake your head and laugh," Manning said. "I won a few games before he was here."

» Aaron Rodgers took very little time warming up his arm at Packers training camp today. The 15-year pro makes it look too easy.

» Both the Philadelphia Eagles rookies and veterans reported to camp on Wednesday and began putting in the work to get ready for the NFL's historic season.

One of the team's more important groups looking to establish an identity will be at running back. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided a glimpse inside how the Eagles are handling their crowded RB room with second-round pick Miles Sanders returning from injury.

The #Eagles have a crowded RB room, and now second-round pick Miles Sanders is coming back from his hamstring injury. Expect them to ramp up the rookie gradually. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2cLslBV81u â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2019

» Meanwhile in Washington, tight end Vernon Davis is excited to begin his 14th training camp.

» Lamar Jackson showcased his arm at Ravens camp with this throw to Joe Horn Jr. Shades of Sr. on this nice one-hand snag by the rookie wideout.

» And now, here's a word from a couple "old" guys ready to turn back the clock this upcoming season...

» Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has touched on how the offense will operate with Kyler Murray under center throughout the offseason, but now that camp is in motion, things are beginning to take shape in real-time.

» "First day of school." That's how Steelers cornerback Joe Haden described Day 1 of camp after saying the summer felt a little longer than usual. This is Haden's third year with the team and, after missing the playoffs last year, he's ready to meet the high expectations associated with the franchise.

.@joehaden23 talks about his offseason, how excited he is to be at #SteelersCamp, what he wants to work on and more. pic.twitter.com/vTXUsrtlA1 â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2019

» For Kyler Murray and his helmet game, what you see in practice is what you'll get in games. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has been practicing with a visor and said he plans to sport the look once the season rolls around.

"Yeah. Gotta stay with it," he told reporters. "It's part of, you feel good, you look good, you play good."