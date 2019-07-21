Brett Favre sees himself in Mayfield, Mahomes

Brett Favre says he sees himself when he watches quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes play.

"There's no question that the sky is the limit for [Cleveland Browns quarterback] Baker," Favre told Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal. "And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I've heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play -- if you had to pick a former player -- would certainly match up to my style."

That is a huge compliment coming from a Hall of Fame quarterback. Even new Browns wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. gave similar praises of his MVP-winning QB.

"I loved Brett Favre growing up and Baker has a lot of similarities to him," Beckham said. "They put the highlights together. It looks the same."

Both Mayfield and Mahomes are very athletic and have a unique ability to extend the play from outside the pocket.

"Playing [quarterback] the way I played and the way Baker and Mahomes play is they just kind of have that added little sixth sense," Favre stated. "It's a play-action fake that you've never seen before or a flip, underhand pass or diving over three defenders or ducking your head and getting the extra yard.

"Those are the type of things that are the unexpected that will become, at some point, maybe expected with a guy like Baker or Mahomes.