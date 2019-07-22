Best/worst-case projections for NFL's notable offensive rookies

As training camps swing into gear around the NFL, Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for seven intriguing offensive rookies.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall, out of Oklahoma.

Best-case scenario: Murray makes a smooth transition in an offensive scheme that is very familiar to him. He gets the ball out QUICKLY to playmakers like Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and David Johnson. He's aggressive as a runner when the opportunities are there, but he consistently protects himself by sliding or getting out of bounds. He brings energy and hope to a team in desperate need of both after a 3-13 finish in 2018.

Worst-case scenario: Murray struggles to adjust playing behind a very suspect offensive line. He gets hit too often, which leads to turnovers and missed time. He still provides some splash plays, but a lack of consistency is an issue. Even if the team is losing and he's struggling, he shows enough promise to encourage the organization and its fan base.

Projected stats: 3,600 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions; 600 rushing yards, six rushing TDs.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall, out of Duke.

Best-case scenario: Jones takes over the starting role after Eli Manning struggles through the first quarter of the season. He relies heavily on running back Saquon Barkley for a few weeks before gaining confidence and operating very efficiently. He uses his legs to extend plays, and he develops a rapport with tight end Evan Engram.

Worst-case scenario: Eli Manning plays well, and Jones doesn't see a meaningful snap in 2019. This might be the worst-case scenario in the short term, but it could very well be what's best for Jones in the long run.

Projected stats: 1,600 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions; 200 rushing yards, three rushing TDs.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins

Drafted: Round 1, No. 15 overall, out of Ohio State.

Best-case scenario: Haskins wins the job over veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy with a productive preseason. He relies on a strong running game and proves to be a very effective play-action passer. Haskins also adds a vertical presence to the passing attack by connecting with Paul Richardson and third-round pick (and former Ohio State teammate) Terry McLaurin.

Worst-case scenario: Haskins starts immediately but struggles to adjust to coach Jay Gruden's complicated system. The offensive line is too leaky, and he lacks the mobility to extend or create plays under heavy pressure. The dearth of consistent playmakers leads to numerous forced throws and turnovers.

Projected stats: 3,400 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

Drafted: Round 1, No. 24 overall, out of Alabama.

Best-case scenario: He's the Day 1 starter and excels running behind a much-improved offensive line. Coach Jon Gruden uses him in the same way he used Charlie Garner, who racked up 1,417 scrimmage yards on 283 touches under Gruden in Oakland in 2001. Quarterback Derek Carr likes to check the ball down, and Jacobs collects a good chunk of the production lost from the tight end position, with Jared Cook, the Raiders' receiving yards leader from 2018, now in New Orleans.

Worst-case scenario: He struggles to handle a heavy workload and fails to stay healthy. The offensive line is slow to gel, and the Raiders wind up consistently chasing points early in games, which limits Jacobs' opportunities. He should still have decent production, however, because he is by far the best option at the position.

Projected stats: 1,200 yards rushing, eight rushing TDs, 55 catches, three receiving TDs.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: Round 1, No. 25 overall, out of Oklahoma.

Best-case scenario: Brown emerges as the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the ground game setting up beautifully for him to cash in on the deep ball. He also creates excitement after the catch in the quick game and is used effectively on fly sweeps.

Worst-case scenario: Brown is slow to recover from his foot injury (he's opening camp on the NFI list after undergoing Lisfranc surgery in February), and he's an afterthought in the Ravens' run-heavy scheme, with the tight ends eating up the majority of the production in the passing game. He provides a couple wow plays, but the limitations of the quarterback (Jackson completed just 58.2 percent of his passes in 2018) and the system are a problem.

Projected stats: 45 catches, 720 yards, six TDs.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

Drafted: Round 2, No. 51 overall, out of Ole Miss.

Best-case scenario: The Titans move Brown around in their scheme, and he is a perfect complement to third-year pro Corey Davis. Brown catches a boatload of slants in the RPO game and proves to be very difficult to bring down after the catch. His physicality helps the run game, as well.

Worst-case scenario: There just aren't many balls to go around in this offensive system. Davis emerges as a true No. 1 weapon, and veteran tight end Delanie Walker returns to his Pro Bowl form after losing most of 2018 to an ankle injury. Brown proves to be reliable, but his opportunities are limited.

Projected stats: 65 catches, 800 yards, five TDs.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: Round 2, No. 64 overall, out of Ole Miss.

Best-case scenario: Metcalf proves to be the perfect pairing with quarterback Russell Wilson, emerging as one of the best deep threats in the NFL. He stays healthy, and his big-play ability (Metcalf averaged 18.3 yards per catch in college) helps transform a Seahawks passing attack that has produced just two 1,000-yard receiving seasons since Wilson entered the NFL in 2012.

Worst-case scenario: Metcalf, who missed time last season with a neck issue, is in and out of the lineup due to injury. He drops too many balls, and his route refinement is an issue. He still produces a couple plays of 40-plus yards, but the lack of consistency and reliability limits his production.

Projected stats: 50 catches, 750 yards, five TDs.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.