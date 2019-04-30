NFC East draft grades: Redskins, Eagles shine; Giants confound

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC East.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Philadelphia Eagles, Round 1, No. 22 overall

Howie Roseman probably shouldn't expect a Christmas card from Brian Gaine -- not after the Philly GM ate his Houston counterpart's first-round lunch. Heading into this draft, two things were abundantly clear about the Texans' outlook: 1) They HAD to upgrade their sieve of an offensive line, and 2) they had eyes for Andre Dillard. As the starting left tackle over the past three seasons in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Dillard certainly didn't lack pass-blocking experience. And the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder proved to be far more athletic and nimble-footed than a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder should be. His dominance was clear to the naked eye (Brian Baldinger narrates a minute of O-line porn here) and the nerd mind (Dillard allowed one sack on 722 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, making him the site's highest-graded offensive lineman in pass pro). So, perfect blind-side protector for young franchise QB Deshaun Watson, right? And when Dillard surprisingly remained available into the 20s on draft night, it seemed as though the Texans might just get the plug-and-play LT they sorely needed with the 23rd overall pick. Then Roseman's Eagles leapfrogged Houston -- vaulting from No. 25 to No. 22 by giving the Ravens a pair of Day 3 picks -- to pounce on Wazzu's smooth-operating edge eraser. Left in a lurch, Gaine grasped for OT Tytus Howard, a much less proven prospect out of Alabama State. Meanwhile, the Eagles are now in an enviable position at left tackle. With nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters potentially heading toward his last NFL season at age 37, Philly suddenly has a highly regarded heir apparent in place. So, while Gaine's Texans would've immediately slotted Dillard into the starting lineup out of necessity, Roseman's Eagles can ease the newbie into the league with spot duty before having him fill a Jason Peters-sized hole in 2020. This will allow Philly O-line coach Jeff Stoutland to put a professional polish on some undeveloped power components in Dillard's game. And this is the kind of aggressive, long-game move that you can make when your roster is as well-rounded as Roseman's. The rich get richer, while Gaine feels the pain.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

New York Giants, Round 1, No. 6 overall

Former NFL scouts/current NFL.com draftniks Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks both had Jones as the fourth-best quarterback in this class. Draft godfather Gil Brandt was higher on the Duke signal-caller, but still ranked him as the No. 17 overall prospect. Funny, because the Giants owned the No. 17 overall pick. But New York GM Dave Gettleman didn't take Jones at 17 -- no, he surprisingly pulled the trigger with Big Blue's initial first-round pick, No. 6, despite the fact that the Giants are starved for edge pressure and top-tier DE Josh Allen was still on the board. Now, Gettleman says he knows "for a fact" that there were two teams that would've taken Jones before the 17th pick. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo isn't so sure about that fact pattern. Regardless, what's done is done, and Jones is now in line to be Eli Manning's successor. What kind of skill set does he possess? Well, his college mark of 6.4 yards per attempt certainly leaves something to be desired, but Jones' defenders will tell you that he was held back by an inferior supporting cast at Duke. He's a solid athlete for the position and earns praise for his football IQ. NFL comp for Giants fans to latch onto? I don't know -- just don't say Dave Brown.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison

Washington Redskins, Round 7, No. 227 overall

Thought about putting Bryce Love in this space. The fourth-round pick showcased rare explosiveness before tearing his ACL last December and could eventually serve as the perfect complement to bruising Redskins RB Derrius Guice. But can a former Heisman runner-up be deemed a sleeper? Not in this file! An undersized cornerback from the FCS, on the other hand? Yeah, that'll do. Moreland's slight stature might force him to move inside at the NFL level, but who cares: Nickel corner is essentially a starting position in 2019. Moreland turned heads at the East-West Shrine Game, earning a late invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he more than held his own. (Deebo Samuel, who ended up going early in the second round, said Moreland was the best cornerback he faced in Mobile.) The JMU product has a nose for the football and a mouth for the pros. Asked how he ended up with 18 interceptions (including five pick-sixes) during his college career, Moreland didn't stutter: "I'm a dog." Indeed. Roll that beautiful ballhawking footage!

