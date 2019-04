Which team won the 2019 NFL Draft? Raiders, Patriots earn high praise

Mike Mayock shines in his first go-around with the Raiders

The Raiders killed it. What's funny is that for years, Mike Mayock was regarded as one of the top talent evaluators in the NFL. His yearly conference call was the most-anticipated part of draft season, save the actual draft himself. And while it seemed like the Raiders reached for Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 selection. You realize that if Mayock was still part of the media, he would have had Ferrell as one of his top defenders and his draft stock would have risen in response. But credit to Mayock for keeping that close to the pinstriped vest and being able to get his guy. He also rebuilt the Raiders defense with a number a solid picks and even found his successor to Marshawn Lynch when he drafted Josh Jacobs . So have your fun with the Raiders now, because we are going to look back on this draft much differently by this time next year. Or you will, I already know this was a really good draft.