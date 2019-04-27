Roundup: Chargers draft QB Easton Stick in fifth round

The Los Angeles Chargers snagged a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Chargers made North Dakota State signal-caller Easton Stick the 166th overall pick.

Stick took over for Carson Wentz as the Bison quarterback and won 49 games over four seasons at NDSU.

At 6-foot-1, Stick doesn't have the size or arm strength of Wentz, but is an accurate passer with very good athleticism. His experience in a pro-style system is a big boon for the quarterback coming out of the FCS.

"Somebody's going to draft him knowing he's got to sit and develop in the passing game," a QBs coach told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "But he ran for (41) touchdowns in college. The second they got in the red zone or they got in four-minute mode, he was the running back, basically, which is kind of like what the Panthers do with (Cam) Newton, and you see (Mitch) Trubisky doing that. That kind of a system that values that even more, it gives him a better chance, too. And then [his] off-the-charts intangibles."

In L.A., Stick has the luxury of learning under Philip Rivers for the next several seasons. With the Chargers bringing in Tyrod Taylor as a backup this offseason, Stick projects as the third QB who shouldn't be pressed into duty as a signal-caller in 2019.

Here are other quarterbacks selected on Day 3 of the draft:

1. The Bengals traded up to draft N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th pick.

2. The Patriots selected Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham with the 133rd pick.

3. The Eagles drafted Northwestern's Clayton Thorson with the 167th pick as insurance for Carson Wentz.

4. The Jaguars snagged Washington State's Gardner Minshew with the 178th pick.

5. The Ravens drafted Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley with the 197th pick.