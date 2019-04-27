Bengals select QB Ryan Finley in fourth round

The Cincinnati Bengals saw a quarterback they liked at the top of the fourth round Saturday and made a move to get him.

The Bengals traded the 110th, 183rd and 196th overall picks of the 2019 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers to move up to the 104th slot and used the selection on former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Finley, who has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, finished his college career as a first-team All-ACC selection in 2018 after passing for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Finley spent two years at Boise State (2014-15) before transferring to N.C. State, where he was a three-year starter. He left college with 11,151 career yards passing with 63 touchdowns against 30 interceptions, adding 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Finley provides depth at the quarterback position for the Bengals behind starter Andy Dalton, who has two years remaining on his contract.